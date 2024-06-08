Highlights Eddie Hearn has mapped out the future of the heavyweight division, which would see three huge fights happening between now and May next year.

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury, with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, Hearn then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Eddie Hearn will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now. The hopes of this despite the bracket appear to be slashed, however, after Fury’s recent loss to Usyk via split decision. Two scorecards in favour of the Ukrainian boxer meant Fury was handed his first defeat in his illustrious 16-year professional career.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025

For Anthony Joshua, his most recent fight was a win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, which he won via a huge second-round knockout. The former unified world champion stated in his post-fight interview that he wanted the winner of Usyk vs Fury next, but that was before the Gypsy King lost, and a rematch was arranged for later this year. Therefore, with those plans officially put in place, he will seemingly be waiting that bit longer as he aims to become a three-time world champion.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The dream fight could still happen, but both Brits need to win their next fight

There are causes for concern for Eddie Hearn about the two upcoming fights, however, and that would be if either Fury or Joshua were to lose their respective next fights. The two British boxers going head-to-head is something that has been thrown around for many years now and this may be the final opportunity for it to happen. The prospect of these going head-to-head if even one of them loses their next fight is unlikely, so they must get that job done first.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is the only undefeated heavyweight left in Eddie Hearn's dream plans.

Tyson Fury may consider retirement if he was to lose to Usyk for a second time in a row. The former WBC champion is 35 years old and turns 36 this August. Despite this, he stated after his loss to the Ukrainian that he has ‘too much pride’ to retire and iterated he will be back to activate the rematch clause, which is already scheduled for the 21st of December, according to the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority, Turki Alalshikh.

Anthony Joshua is not too far behind his British counterpart, aged 34. AJ said in his most recent post-fight interview that in five years’ time, this will all be done, and this may play a motivating factor to ensure he gets that fight against the winner of the Usyk and Fury rematch. He must first get past the challenge of Daniel Dubois, however, which, according to Hearn’s plans, will be in September. Dubois has vowed to “demolish” Joshua if the pair are to battle it out for the IBF title after he stopped Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round in Saudi Arabia.

When asked about the prospect of a bout with Anthony Joshua, Dubois said “bring it on” directly after his victory over the Croatian. The fight could be set for a Wembley showdown in September, and the prospect very much excites Dubois, who told Boxing King Media: “It’s the dream, getting the chance to win the world title.”

These three fights are part of Eddie Hearn’s plans, but there has yet to be any confirmation of the Joshua and Dubois fight as well as the winners facing the winner of the Usyk and Fury rematch.