Eddie Hearn has reacted to Jake Paul's win streak coming to an end.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighter was back in action last weekend at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, where he locked horns with Tommy Fury.

Going into the fight, the American was widely seen as the favourite despite his relative lack of experience in comparison.

Most Valuable Promotions boss Paul, however, was unable to live up to the pre-fight billing, suffering a split-decision defeat to the former Love Island star.

Defeat to Fury saw Paul's long-awaited showdown with KSI, who he's built a healthy rivalry with over the years, hit a stumbling block.

But Hearn, 43, insisted that he should be proud of himself regardless during an appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show earlier today.

What has Eddie Hearn said about Jake Paul?

“Obviously we’ve had our differences, but I do respect Jake Paul and I respect him even more after last night," Hearn said. “I mean look, he can’t fight, he’s never gonna be a world champion.

“When we throw back to when I said, ‘He’s an average professional fighter,’ that was a compliment.

“He closes his eyes when he throws punches and he turns his back, he does a lot of amateur things, but he’s a guy who found boxing at like 24.

“He’s got a decent jab, he’s tough, he took a few shots last night, but he’s just not very good, neither of them are.”

Paul became famous for filming videos in his bedroom while Fury made his professional debut back in 2018.

And Hearn insists that for that reason alone he should be applauded for daring to do what many others wouldn't.

“For the level of experience he has, which is none, I think he’s done unbelievably well,” Hearn added. “For what he’s done, he’s done really well.

"He’s trained hard, he’s built the fundamentals, he’s tough, but you just don’t turn around at 23 and go ‘I’m gonna be a professional boxer’ then box at any level.

"From what he’s had, he’s done brilliant.”

However, he reckons that he might want to stop talking about potentially fighting Canelo Alvarez in the future.

“He says, ‘I’m a world class fighter that’s gonna beat Canelo Alvarez,'" he continued. “But then you get criticised when you give your opinion to say, ‘He’s not very good.’

“Tommy Fury is also not very good at all.

“What you had last night was two not very good fighters who were quite evenly matched.

“But give Jake his due, he got in there, he had a go.”

