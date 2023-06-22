Eddie Hearn has regularly questioned Jake Paul's boxing career, but on this occasion his verdict is slightly different.

YouTube star Paul recently lost to bitter rival Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia, but will be now looking for revenge in his upcoming clash against ex-UFC star Nate Diaz in August.

The 'Problem Child' has already beaten some of MMA's elite in the squared circle including Tyron Woodley twice and most recently Anderson Silva.

Equally, Diaz has never boxed but carries plenty of experience in the striking department, but a win will restore his form and could open the door to a rematch with Fury.

Jake Paul's prediction for Nate Diaz fight

YouTube star Paul is extremely confident he will bounce back and set up bigger and better fights in 2024.

He has already come face-to-face with the Stockton native during a previous encounter at their launch press conference.

At the event, he made a confident prediction suggesting he will get it done inside four rounds.

He said: "I think he’s going to be sharp for a couple of rounds, but there’s nothing he can do to stop me. "I’m faster, I’m stronger. I’m the better boxer.

"He’s going to be coming forward. He doesn’t have head movement. He’s trying to pressure me.

"He’s going to get diced up. I see it ending in four rounds or fewer. I’m ready, it’s not going to go that long."

Eddie Hearn matches Jake Paul's verdict

Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn has previously held a face-off with Paul when the pair promoted Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano, and used it to fire some home truths regarding the YouTuber's boxing career.

Despite previously promoting his debut against AnEson Gib, Hearn has been critical of his ambitions to become a world champion which appear to have gone down in flames anyway.

Although when comparing his experience to MMA veteran Diaz, Hearn is confident that the showdown is a complete mismatch of boxing skills.

He said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour: “I watched Nate Diaz hit pads. You know it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul don’t you?.

"But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul, like, yes [he’s getting smoked], yes. It won’t go four [rounds].

“Listen, unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate what I saw. You can see people hit pads, and you know whether they [can box].

"And we’re talking about Jake Paul. We’re not talking about [Tyson] Fury or Anthony Joshua, fighting an MMA fighter, you’re talking about Jake Paul.”