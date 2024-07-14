Highlights Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the best fight that can be made in the sport today.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the best fight that can be made in the sport today. Despite his close ties with Anthony Joshua, his plans don't involve the former two-time heavyweight world champion.

Instead, Hearn believes Terence Crawford vs Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is the biggest showdown that can be made in the world of boxing right now.

The 45-year-old British promoter signed Ennis earlier this year - with the pair recently staging their first fight together. Crawford is scheduled to move in weight and face Uzbekistan's Israil Madrimov next month for the WBA super-welterweight title.

Hearn - who also promotes Madrimov - revealed: "I really like Madrimov's chances against Crawford, but Crawford is obviously a big favourite."

After Crawford beat Errol Spence last year to become the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO welterweight world champion, many have been eager to step in the ring with 'Bud.'

Crawford has no Intention of Facing Ennis

That said, Hearn is still eager to make the fight

Following 'Bud's' win over Spence, Ennis was the IBF 'interim' champion and was mandatory for a crack at the title. However, Crawford was reluctant to face the undefeated star - and was eventually stripped of the belt.

This meant that Ennis was upgraded and became the IBF champion. Despite 'Bud' showing no interest in the American, Hearn believes it's the biggest fight to make in the sport of boxing.

Speaking ahead of Ennis' clash with David Avanesyan, Hearn said: "Crawford vs Boots is the best fight in boxing, unquestionably. But before Boots goes to 154lbs, I would really like to see him unify at 147lbs.

"The move up in weight is inevitable. But at the same time, you want to do it when he's achieved everything he can achieve at 147lbs.

"I've got to be honest - being around him and seeing the size of him, I was quite surprised that he makes 147lbs like he does. At the weigh-in on Friday he was 146lbs, and [his father/trainer] Bozy Ennis was like, 'I actually think he could make 140lbs.'

"He didn't look dry, his face wasn't drawn in the slightest. And he believes he can go up to 168lbs eventually so I think you're gonna see someone like Jaron Ennis definitely move to 154lbs and definitely move to 160lbs over time.

"But I don't like to make the move without clearing up the division. He's won a world championship, but it'd just be a shame if he didn't unify as someone of his ability."

Jarron Ennis Retained his Welterweight Title Against David Avanesyan

'Boots' showed why he's one of the best in the world

Rising star Ennis secured yet another win in the ring after a fifth-round stoppage of challenger David Avanesyan to retain his IBF world welterweight title.

The 27-year-old was fighting for the first time in over a year. At times, his opponent landed some good shots, but Ennis proved that he had too much skill and power.

From the opening bell, 'Boots' showed that he was on another level and had too many skills for Avanesyan to compete with. Ennis kept increasing his output as the rounds went on.

In the fifth round, even when Avanesyan had success with a right hook across Ennis' jaw, 'Boots' quickly fired back with a stinging counter left that dropped the Russian.

Despite being able to beat the count, Avanesyan took even more punishment before the end of the round and the bout was soon stopped thereafter.

Following yet another dominant performance in the ring, Ennis declared that he wants a fight with pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford.