Highlights Promoter Eddie Hearn has named three England internationals who are keen on making the switch from football to boxing.

Two of the stars played key roles as England finished runners-up at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The third player mentioned has represented the Three Lions in the past and is a mainstay for his club side, Tottenham.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has named three England internationals who are keen on making the switch from football to the ring.

Hearn - who famously promotes British heavyweight sensation Anthony Joshua - is open to the idea of hosting a charity boxing event involving the three stars.

Earlier this year, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney considered swapping football for boxing and taking a fight in the Misfits promotion. He was a member of a boxing club in Liverpool in his youth and walked out with Ricky Hatton for his fight against Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas all the way back in 2007.

Rooney has spoken about boxing in the past and has messaged Hearn and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI after big fights in the sport.

Over the years, several stars have made the switch from football to boxing, including Katie Taylor, Curtis Woodhouse and Lauren Price.

Related 10 footballers who tried boxing Wayne Rooney is looking to follow in the foot-steps of a former Manchester United teammate.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice want to Fight in the Ring

Tottenham's James Maddison was also mentioned

Hearn revealed that England internationals Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and James Maddison are all eager to swap their boots for gloves one day.

Bellingham and Rice played crucial roles at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions narrowly lost 2-1 to Spain in the final in Berlin. Spurs' Maddison didn't quite do enough to make it into Gareth Southgate's squad this summer but has still got seven caps to his name since making his international debut in 2019.

Recently speaking to DAZN, Hearn has plans to get the three names mentioned in the ring in a special ‘Boxing-Aid’ event in the future.

"All the guys in that team, and I know quite a few of them, all love their boxing. Dec Rice is a massive boxing fan. James Maddison, I know he's not in the squad, but he's another big boxing fan. Jude Bellingham, they're all big strong boys. I was actually speaking to the guys at Soccer Aid about doing a Boxing Aid because all of those guys, and a lot of those big name celebrities, secretly they'd love to have a fight. "And I think we could create something for charity that would be amazing to watch. Imagine if, and I'm not sure the clubs would be happy, but those boys in the England squad facing off against each other. It would be wild. Maybe one day.

Rice has used Boxing to Help Turn him into a 'Machine'

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best in his position

In order to develop both his mind and body, Rice learned from other sports such as boxing and golf in order to transform his ability.

The Arsenal star earned a £105 million move to north London last summer following an exceptional stint with his beloved West Ham.

Rice, 25, has developed his physical levels and has benefitted from hard, gruelling sessions in the gym. The midfielder is known for giving 100 per cent on the pitch and reaped the rewards when playing for West Ham after fitness coach David Billows joined the Hammers in 2020.

Billows has a big boxing background, having worked with former world champion Tony Bellew - who hailed him as his ''day one strength and conditioning coach.''

"The best in the business - a massive asset," said Bellew. Rice has benefited from Billow's hard and demanding sessions in the gym - most days before and after training. "Try to sneak past him, he'll drag you in. He's proper," said the Arsenal midfielder.