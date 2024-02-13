Boxing has received a shot of adrenaline with lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou jumping into the ring to face the baddest men of the squared circle. We saw “The Predator” make a successful boxing debut back in October against none other than Tyson Fury, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to ever do it. Now, the challenges don’t get any easier, as Ngannou faces former undisputed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next month.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the great Eddie Hearn talked about how dangerous Ngannou is despite having no professional boxing matches before his fight with Fury. Also, Hearn made it clear what his guy, 'AJ', must do in order to keep hopes alive for a British mega fight with the 'Gypsy King' in the near-future.

Eddie Hearn's verdict on Joshua v Ngannou

Joshua and Ngannou will look the part when they enter the ring on March 8

Unlike Ngannou’s first foray into boxing where there was zero footage of him boxing a legitimate opponent, the Tyson Fury fight is something for Joshua to study. It isn’t much, but the 10 rounds of tape is more than what Fury had, and it should mean a victory for Joshua if he performs to the best of his ability. Hearn admits it’s a risky fight, but shed more light on why he fully anticipates that Joshua will win, telling GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“This fight's different. It's a Jeopardy fight. The good news is we've got 10 rounds of footage now. Fury had no footage. But you've still only got 10 rounds. It's easier to break things down, but he's still an unknown quantity and that's what makes it difficult, and he can punch, and he is strong, and he's got all these attributes. So you've got to take him really, really seriously. But you must be mentally strong going into this fight. "You have to be disciplined. You have to be brave as you always have. And when the time comes, you have to make it count and you have to hurt this guy, and you have to take him out. And like I said, he's a man-mountain of a guy. I think it’s going to be a great fight. I'm nervous, very nervous, but I believe AJ will do the business. I think if AJ is disciplined, but brutal, I think he wins the fight by stoppage.”

Ngannou's performance v Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn recognizes Francis Ngannou's threatening power

During Ngannou’s run in the UFC as contender and then champion, he displayed insane power and was responsible for one of the craziest highlight reels ever. But immediately, Ngannou put the entire boxing world on notice with his performance against Fury, where he landed a spectacular left hook that floored the “Gypsy King”.

Hearn respects Ngannou’s incredible power, but says that if Joshua is at the top of his game, he is unbeatable: