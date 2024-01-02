Highlights Eddie Hearn, a sophisticated boxing promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, has steered the company to great heights with his work ethic and leadership.

Hearn's journey into combat sports was an unforeseen route, but his success with events like the Froch-Groves rematch has made him a respected name.

Hearn's adaptiveness and forward-thinking approach have allowed him to embrace digital platforms like DAZN and co-promote with YouTube star Jake Paul.

Eddie Hearn is not just a good-looking, well-spoken man in a suit, he is a sophisticated boxing promoter and the chairman of Matchroom Boxing – one of the largest combat sports promotional machines in the world. Hearn has an extremely keen business mind and approaches boxing similarly to a successful sports franchise. He is a man of class and style, but his work ethic and leadership has steered the company to greater and greater heights over the last decade. It’s no wonder why international superstar athlete Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn work so well together. Joshua, a former unified heavyweight champ, carries himself like a larger-than-life figure such as David Beckham or a Tom Brady.

Hearn’s savviness and likable personality may directly stem from his extrovert father, Barry Hearn, who is the founder of Matchroom Sport. The younger Hearn, may have also gained his public confidence from his brief dance in the ring as an amateur boxer. However, Hearn’s destiny lay outside the squared circle with making calls, shaking hands and pulling huge deals on many fronts, but his foray into combat sports was quite the unforeseen route as Hearn himself would tell you.

Eddie Hearn - profile

Eddie Hearn's age: 44

The Hearns have always had a hand in high-level boxing promotion. Barry was into all sorts of billiards sports as well as giving a platform to boxing in the 1980s. After about a 15-year hiatus away from promoting fights in the UK, Father Hearn put together a unique style of boxing format with less rounds and more fights as a reflection of Olympic boxing. The show was called Prizefighter. Young Eddie Hearn saw the success of the event and found himself wanting to be more involved in boxing.

Just by coincidence, while Eddie was playing in the World Series of Poker tournament, he bumped into heavyweight boxer and 2000 Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison. Suddenly, a light bulb went off in Hearn's inexperienced boxing-promoting mind. Right then and there at the poker tournament, Hearn, with his classic gusto, promised Harrison a fight against popular heavyweight WBA world champion David Haye. Not 100% sure if he would be able to pull-off the deal (in the back of his mind), Hearn found the path to get his guy from being a Prizefighter heavyweight tournament winner all the up to challenging for a world title against Haye in a little over one-year’s time.

At just 30-years old, Hearn used his experience of getting Harrison into a big fight to then start consistently putting together 5,000-10,000 seat shows across the UK. These minor shows were broadcasted on Sky Sports TV and let the network know how serious Hearn was about changing the way UK boxing was consumed. Matchroom Boxing and Sky signed an exclusive deal in 2012. What came next for the bunch was purely epic.

When Carl Froch and George Groves clashed in their 2014 rematch, it was a game changer for Matchroom Boxing. At the time, the fight was the most attended boxing show in UK history with 80,000 fans in attendance. It culminated with Froch landing a bombing right hand on Groves to win via knockout. The huge success of the Wembley Stadium event opened up the eyes of the executives at Sky Sports. Boxing’s newest and youngest promoter was born.

Eddie Hearn - streaming deals

Eddie Hearn has cut-the-cord and has landed on DAZN

In 2015, Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports struck a humongous deal to be the exclusive boxing home in the United Kingdom and Ireland. A landmark deal, no doubt, had Hearn thinking about what’s next. In 2018, Hearn inked another huge deal, this time with the Perform Group, owners of the hot new sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced Da-Zone). A few years later, in 2021, when the Sky Sports and Matchroom Sport’s exclusive TV deal ended, DAZN stepped in to be the sole platform for boxing TV rights in the UK and Ireland. Though cutting the cord is the future, it was met with some resistance. But, Hearn knew this would be part of raising the bar once again for boxing.

In the beginning, DAZN’s main appeal for fight fans was a one-stop shop streaming service with high-level boxing. With athlete's name value quickly filling up the service, the price jumped. In order to justify the quality of fighter the viewer could see, DAZN dished out a historic deal to bring on a pound-for-pound great in Canelo Alvarez. The deal was worth $365 million, spanning over 11 fights. The next big catch for DAZN was to bring on heavyweight superstar champion Anthony Joshua for $100 million.

Eddie Hearn signs Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn has managed Anthony Joshua since his pro-debut

Matchroom Boxing has naturally become a desired destination for many of today’s elite fighters. This comes as no surprise with Hearn at the helm, who brings a confidence and leadership that the fighters trust and lean on to progress their careers to the fullest of their potential.

As a promoter, one must have an excellent eye for a fighter’s talent, but also, for their potential marketability. When former undisputed boxer Anthony Joshua fought his country and won gold in the 2012 Olympics, Hearn saw massive potential in the carved-from-stone heavyweight. Joshua signed with Matchroom Boxing and has been the centerpiece of their promotional power since his professional debut in 2013. Smartly enough, Hearns had Joshua slotted on the previously mentioned Froch-Groves 2 undercard. He would win his first fight by KO and has gone on to achieve great heights in the sport already. Fans are salivating at what could be next for AJ following his win over Otto Wallin.

Eddie Hearn’s open-mindedness

Eddie Hearn is the next-generation of fight promoter

Hearn was ahead of the game when it came to digitalizing boxing on DAZN, meanwhile. Meanwhile, Showtime and HBO have moved away from the sweet science completely. Hearn is more than half the age of legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum and has the patience to completely learn, understand and respect this new-age technology and how it can reach the younger demographics.

While many promoters are quick to criticize Hearn’s platform as a landing spot for YouTube boxers because of their skill, he has an ability to see that the times are changing, and younger fans are learning about boxing through their favorite content creators such as KSI or Jake Paul. Sources have revealed for example that the KSI-Tommy Fury fight garnered 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Hearn’s adaptiveness can also be reflected by his ability to co-promote with the polarizing YouTube star Jake Paul. The two boxing minds came together to put on the biggest fight in women’s boxing history back in April 2022 when Amanda Serrano challenged Katie Taylor for her undisputed titles. The fight took place in front of a packed house inside of Madison Square Garden arena. The back and forth battle ended up being a standout moment of the year. It was a huge success for all sides involved and hopefully a rematch is on the horizon.

Career earnings and investments

Negotiating gigantic broadcast deals has been a strong suit of Eddie Hearn

Year TV/Streaming Platform Worth Length 2012 Sky Sports TV N/A two-year 2015 Sky Sports TV $1 Billion six-years 2018 DAZN (US & MEX) (extended) 2021 DAZN (UK & IRE) $1 Billion five-years 2023 DAZN (global) (extended)

It’s reported that Hearn personally earns $15 million per year for his company’s niche sports such as snooker, darts, table tennis, bowling and others. 2023 was a phenomenal year for Matchroom Sports. According to Forbes, it’s estimated that Matchroom’s 2023 revenue was $365 million with a net profit of $60 million.

To have consistent champions that may not be known to casuals allows for the YouTube fights. It’s a style that Dana White and the UFC have used. As long as the talent pool is rich with world-class talent, bringing in a CM Punk or Brock Lesnar for one-off fights can happen without watering down the overall product.

Eddie Hearn endorsements and projects

Eddie Hearn run Matchroom Sports, Matchroom Boxing and won't stop improving

Hearn is not afraid to take chances. The Briton has cornered the boxing market in the UK, but plans to take over the entire world of boxing. Besides the trendiness of a YouTube boxing event, his long-term model for success involves having elite talent – regardless of social media popularity – to just focus on winning and the money will follow. It’s a stable approach to build an ever-lasting promotion.

Part of globalizing Matchroom Boxing has been the forming of Matchroom Boxing USA. It puts US-based promoters like Oscar de la Hoya, Leonard Ellerbe and Bob Arum on notice. Hearn’s confident that Matchroom Sport will also be an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the near-future. He wants to follow in the footsteps of companies like WWE and the UFC who have an advanced approach to international events and marketing.

The confident businessman brought Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders to the United States in what was a majorly successful event. Alvarez was able to flex his star power in front of a crowd that drew a whopping 73,000 fans – a record for any live indoor show in US history.

Eddie Hearn net worth

Eddie Hearn: Annual salary: $5 million (£4 million), Net Worth: $57 million (£45 million)

According to Techie + Gamers, Hearn is worth about $57 million (£45 million). At just 44-years old, the promoter is nowhere near his plateau, as he continues to put together fight in major territories like the US and Saudi Arabia. He has a family history of sports business success and can learn from his father, Barry.

While Hearn will admit that he grew up trying to outdo his dad, the Hall-of-Fame promoter Barry Hearn’s net worth is a bit larger than his son at approximately $104 million (£82 million). The legacy in sports that the Hearn family have built is impressive. It proves true in their success in Matchroom Sport as a brand. It’s reported that Matchroom Sport is worth an estimated $1.27 billion (£1 billion).