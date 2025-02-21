In a stunning turn of events just two days out from a modern-great fight card for boxing, Daniel Dubois fell ill and is out of his big heavyweight clash against Joseph Parker. Dubois is the second fighter this week to have been cost a place on the mega-card due to illness, with Floyd Schofield also withdrawing from his fight against Shakur Stevenson.

Despite the late drama of two fighters withdrawing from the big show, the effectiveness of boxing financier Turki Alalshikh's influence once again came into play to save the event. Schofield's replacement was announced earlier this week and Stevenson will now be facing Brit, Josh Padley. It has also now been confirmed that Joseph Parker will remain on the card despite 'Dynamite' falling ill at such short notice, to face the powerful rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole.

Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole's professional boxing records (as of 21/02/25) Joseph Parker Martin Bakole Fights 38 22 Wins 35 21 Losses 3 1

It was not long before Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn reacted to the stunning news of the powerhouse Bakole stepping in to face Parker on short notice.

Eddie Hearn's Reaction to Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole

Bakole will step in to face Parker on just two days' notice

Hearn reacted to the news on Fight Hub TV just hours after the fight became official and heaped praise on both Parker and Bakole for taking the fight, as well as Alalshikh for putting it all together.

"If that fight was announced at the start of the campaign you'd say, 'What a fight'. To be announced 24-48 hours before the fight, incredible. Big respect to both [Parker and Bakole] for accepting the fight. Shout-out to His Excellency [Alalshikh] who made it happen. Brilliant fight."

With the withdrawals of both Schofield and Dubois from their respective fights this week, the hype around this huge mega-card took a slight hit, however, Bakole stepping in at short notice to face Parker reignited any lost excitement.

Eddie Hearn Questioned Martin Bakole's Shape Ahead of his Short Notice Fight Against Joseph Parker

Hearn believes Bakole's lack of fitness could be an issue

Even though Bakole is a monstrous fighter and dangerous enough to potentially compete against any heavyweight boxer alive right now, there will naturally be questions about his physical condition when taking the fight at such short notice. Hearn spoke about Bakole's shape in his interview with Fight Hub TV and revealed that after seeing the Congolese powerhouse during fight week, "You'd have to favour Joseph Parker."

"I think having seen Bakole in the last few days, he's not always the fittest, and obviously he's not in camp. You'd have to favour Joseph Parker but Bakole's very dangerous, especially early in the fight."

With Hearn's comments about Bakole's physical fitness in mind, we could potentially see the Congolese heavyweight come out all guns blazing on Saturday night looking to finish Parker early.