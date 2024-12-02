One of Eddie Hearn's biggest achievements as a promoter is the way he guided and built the career of Anthony Joshua. Hearn signed Joshua to the Matchroom banner back in 2013 after he won gold in the 2012 London Olympics and slowly turned a young, raw and talented boxer from Watford into one of the most feared heavyweights alive who would also go on to become one of the biggest draws in the history of the heavyweight division in boxing.

Hearn, who has been on record saying that he loves developing young fighters, has another project on the go with a highly rated Olympic boxer which has the potential to be another incredible success. It was announced last week that British Olympic heavyweight prospect, Pat Brown had signed with Matchroom Boxing and was set to begin his professional boxing career in 2025 in the cruiserweight division.

Eddie Hearn Excited About Pat Brown's Future Following Signing With Matchroom Boxing

Brown, 25, competed at the Olympic Games this summer and was announced as a new Matchroom signing last week

Eddie Hearn has yet another highly-rated Olympian on his hands. Last week, it was announced that Matchroom Boxing had signed highly-rated British Olympian, Pat Brown. Brown is 25 years old and despite just having turned pro, Hearn believes the Olympian already has a following behind him which many boxers don't have. Speaking to SportsBoom.com, the Matchroom chairman had a lot of praise for Brown's ticket-selling abilities, as he has a strong presence in his community in Manchester and even compared the 25-year-old's ticket-selling ability to the likes of other high-profile British boxing stars over the years such as Ricky Hatton, Josh Warrington and Anthony Crolla.

“There’s something real about this, the backing for Pat. Social media followings are great but I’ve never known a ticket seller - and I mean a real ticket seller - to be built purely on one of those. Hatton, Warrington Crolla - they were huge. That was because they knew the people who came to see them. They were out and about and people in their communities felt they knew them. Know them in fact. Things like this, what’s going on around Pat, makes me feel good. It’s a lot better than reading s**t online.”

When listening to Hearn speak about his latest Matchroom project, he clearly already envisions many big fights for Brown and has even mentioned that a future unification fight at Old Trafford could potentially be on the cards.

“One day we might be having a world unification fight at Old Trafford and looking back to when Pat’s pro career was launched in an old church."

Despite looking forward to huge moments with Brown, Hearn pumped the breaks and spoke about wanting to build the 25-year-old up despite plans to fast-track him through the cruiserweight division. Hearn also praised Brown as a person and added that it is not just his talent as to why he is so excited to work with him, it is what he is like as a person as well.

“Sometimes you meet someone and you just know. I knew all about Pat’s ability but I also discovered I really liked him as a lad too. If I’m putting money into you, then I want to invest in you as a person as well. It’s like buying a racehorse. You don’t just look at its pedigree. You also look at its character.”

Now that Brown is officially signed to Matchroom, the work will now begin for his professional debut, which will take place in the cruiserweight division in 2025. It has already been confirmed that Brown will be trained by Jamie Moore and top British super-lightweight fighter, Jack Catterall.