Before the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight was pushed back to late-May due to a cut that Fury suffered during sparring, the “Gypsy King” was looking extremely svelte. Many have criticized and poked fun at the towering figure’s physique, but he silenced the haters with a recent photo he released on social media:

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Matchroom Sport’s Eddie Hearn talked about Fury’s insane physical transformation. This drastic change in his appearance came after he nearly lost to an MMA fighter in what was 2023’s most shocking combat sports moment.

Eddie Hearn defends Tyson Fury

Fury was in training camp to face Oleksandr Usyk

Since his fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, there has been an increase in intensity by Tyson Fury. When he joined The MMA Hour (alongside Turki Alalshikh) to discuss the cut and rescheduling the mega-fight against Usyk, he was noticeably fired up.

Fury has proved over his successful career that his training regime and trash talk have been the perfect formula to get the job done. But, against Ngannou, a very welcoming human being, his typical stinging verbal attacks fell on deaf ears. Fury’s underestimation of the hard-hitting African, has inspired the lineal heavyweight champ to turn up his focus to another level ahead of his highly-anticipated match up against Usyk, as Hearn pointed out to GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I think coming off the Ngannou fight he would've had to bit between his teeth. He would've been disappointed with that fight, disappointed with the feedback and the criticism, and then he goes straight into an Usyk camp fired up. And the benefit of having that camp for Ngannou and really going straight into that camp, which has obviously allowed him to get himself in great shape. The cut obviously delayed that, but I'm sure he is going to stay on it and be ready for May. And looks in good shape, but I think he'll be motivated to try and win that fight. Is he declining as a fighter? Maybe. Or was it just an off night against Ngannou?”

Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury may have underestimated the former MMA champion’s boxing skills

As pointed out by Hearn, there is no coincidence between Fury’s physical appearance and the way the fight went against Ngannou. The “Gypsy King” is reaching another level of focus and looks to silence the doubters when he finally meets Usyk on May 18th in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn also mentioned that Ngannou’s first entry into boxing, can’t be ruled as a lucky performance. The face of Matchroom Boxing talked about the former UFC champ’s boxing skills that were displayed last October: