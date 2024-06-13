Highlights Despite being England's top scorer, Harry Kane is ranked fifth by Eddie Hearn due to strong competition in the squad.

Euro 2024 is right around the corner, and it's got everyone feeling excited. Games every single day for the next few weeks, and England, hopefully, finally bringing football home for the first time in the men's game since 1966.

It's not just footballers and football fans who are excited about the tournament in Germany, however, which gets underway on Friday, the 14th of June, as legendary boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has seemingly got the bug after his recent appearance in Soccer Aid.

The man who has spent his life spotting talent and pushing them into the spotlight, has had his say on the current England squad and has even ranked the top 5 players in Gareth Southgate's arsenal. Maybe somewhat surprisingly, the man who represents Anthony Joshua has found FOUR players better than captain and lethal striker Harry Kane!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at who Hearn has ranked in his own personal top five.

5 Harry Kane

91 caps, 63 goals

Up first, and surprisingly FIFTH in Hearn's list, is Bayern Munich striker and England's all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane. Despite leading by example and arguably being the Three Lions' most important player, Hearn believes there are four better than him in this summer's squad. It's safe to say England would be pretty stuck if Kane were to miss any of the action out in Germany this summer. Yes, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are decent Premier League strikers and good back-up options, but they aren't Harry Kane. If England are to bring home the trophy this summer, he needs to stay fit, and he needs to be in lethal form in front of goal.

Despite the reliance on the former Tottenham striker, Hearn believes there are four better players than him in the squad, which maybe just goes to show how stacked Southgate's side is this summer, and just how blessed he is with the talent at his disposal.

4 Bukayo Saka

33 caps, 11 goals

Arsenal's starboy and England's best option on the right, Bukayo Saka, comes next on Hearn's list, sitting in fourth place, just ahead of his former north London derby rival.

Ever since missing that infamous penalty at Wembley against Italy in the last Euro final, Saka has barely put a foot wrong, both for club and country, so it's no surprise he makes Hearn's top five list. After yet another stellar domestic campaign with Arsenal, England fans and Southgate will be hoping the 22-year-old can once again shine on the biggest stage this summer.

There's been a lot of chatter in the build-up to the tournament about how Southgate can fit the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer in the same team, but it looks as though it's the Arsenal man that will be starting in the right-wing position, something that Hearn will no doubt agree with.

3 Phil Foden

34 caps, 4 goals

Speak of the devil, Phil Foden is next on Hearn's list, sitting in at the number three spot, which may surprise a fair few people, especially given that he just won yet another Premier League title with Manchester City, winning Player of the Year along with it. However, in the boxing promoter's eyes, there are two players better than him.

Foden has had his best season to date with Pep Guardiola's side, becoming a crucial part of the Spaniard's starting XI, filling the void left by Kevin De Bruyne, who was injured for large parts of the season. An improvement in front of goal, and a man for the big occasion, Foden proved why he's been tipped for greatness over the last few seasons.

Hearn, as well as millions of English football fans, will be hoping Foden can continue his club form out in Germany and help guide England to their first major win since the World Cup back in 1966.

2 Declan Rice

51 caps, 3 goals

Plenty of fans will be surprised to see Phil Foden only third in Hearn's list, and it's Arsenal midfield maestro Declan Rice that comes in at number two, just ahead of the Manchester City playmaker.

Rice has had a phenomenal season with the Gunners, justifying his hefty price tag in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, and plenty will be desperate for him to replicate his club form over the summer with the Three Lions.

The former West Ham United skipper is in a similar position as Harry Kane. If he were to miss any of the action out in Germany, there would be big problems for Southgate and England. The drop-off in his replacements is huge, and although the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have burst onto the scene, they aren't quite at Rice's level just yet. It's vital for England that Rice starts every single game, so that's probably why Hearn has put him in at number two.

1 Jude Bellingham

29 caps, 3 goals

Was there ever any doubt? It's simple, Jude Bellingham is England's best player right now, and Eddie Hearn seemingly agrees.

You could argue that Kane and Foden should be higher up in Hearn's list, but you probably can't argue with his pick for number one. Bellingham has been sensational ever since swapping Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, helping the Spanish giants win La Liga and the Champions League this past season.

Bellingham is arguably the best player in the world right now, maybe only behind a certain Kylian Mbappe of France, who will actually be his teammate next season at the Bernabeu after he completed his free transfer switch following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

England and Southgate are blessed with talent and blessed with generational superstars, but in Hearn's eyes, and in the eyes of many, it is Jude Bellingham that tops the list.