Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said Dmitry Bivol was robbed of a massive win Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the light heavyweight dropped a decision loss to Artur Beterbiev in an undisputed championship boxing bout at 175 pounds.

The elite fight brought together the two best light heavyweight boxers in a rare champion vs champion bout to determine the best fighter in the division, and a boxer capable of pushing Noaya Inoue, Terence Crawford, or Oleksandr Usyk in the race for the No.1 in the entire sport. Bivol now misses out on that career boost despite Hearn's belief that he earned the win. As such, he said they'll be pushing for the rematch to right what they regard to be a wrong.

Eddie Hearn Reacts to Dmitriy Bivol's Loss to Artur Beterbiev

'They know they'd lost the fight,' the Matchroom boss said

There was a technical brilliance to Saturday's showdown as two masters of their craft met in the ring to determine who was greater. For Hearn, Bivol is, for he delivered a masterclass, the promoter said, and should have left the arena with the win. Beterbiev won with narrow scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 114-114.

"I don't wanna disrespect Beterbiev," he said to DAZN. "But you saw the body language, they knew they'd lost the fight. 116-112 Beterbiev? You gave Bivol four rounds?"

"This is a joke. He was robbed of the undisputed championship tonight. I cannot believe you could give Bivol four rounds… It's absolutely disgusting."

"I'm absolutely baffled and disgusted at 116-112."

He later told reporters that both are "incredible fighters" but it's clear he feels the narrative should focus on the injustice rather than the quality of the contest.

"I find it sickening that, after a lifetime of hard work, Dmitriy Bivol is not undisputed champion after that fight."

"He won that fight. I struggled to find anybody in our row who didn't score the fight to Dmitry Bivol."

Hearn suggests Pawel Kardyni, the judge who posted the 116-112 score, be banished from boxing.

"To find a judge give that fight 116-112 and give Dmitriy Bivol four rounds in that fight. This judge should never work in this sport again.

"Everything you'll get out of Dmitry is I can do better, it's boxing, I can take the judges' scorecards. I'm sorry, I don't buy it. Because you don't deserve that after that performance. It was an absolute boxing masterclass. It was the perfect performance. It can be better, but it was a pure show of concentration of skill, defense with offense thrown in."

Watch Hearn's reaction right here:

The Matchroom Boss Pushed For a Rematch

It's likely a bout that will easily materialize

There had been pre-fight rhetoric that Bivol could be a possible opponent for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez who has shown interest in a rematch. However, Bivol appears to have another rematch in his future, as Hearn wants a do-over.

"Of course [we want a rematch]."

Considering the influence of Riyadh Season, which hosted the fight in Saudi Arabia, it is a rematch that could easily come to fruition.