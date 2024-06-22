Highlights Ryan Garcia suspended for 1 year, fined $1.1 million, which affects his fight results with Haney.

Eddie Hearn believes Garcia made a deal with NYSAC, moving past the issue and suspension.

Despite controversy and suspension, Garcia is poised for big fights upon his return to boxing ring.

Eddie Hearn has reacted to news that Ryan Garcia has been fined more than $1 million, and suspended for a year backdated from April 20, because the boxer tested positive for Ostarine — a banned substance.

Garcia failed to make weight for his super lightweight fight against Devin Haney last year, and tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, before knocking Haney down three times en route to a decision win at Chase Center, San Francisco. But, per a New York State Athletic Commission hearing this week, the result is now void. This means the blemish on Haney's record is removed, and he is effectively an unbeaten fighter again. The biggest win of Garcia's pro boxing career is no more.

Related Ryan Garcia Fined And Suspended For Failed Drug Tests Ryan Garcia and NYSAC agree boxer is suspended for one year, and has to pay $1.1 million.

'Sometimes It's Better to … do a Deal.'

Eddie Hearn says he believes Garcia and his team wanted to get the process over with

Boxing reporter Dan Rafael posted Thursday on X that Garcia and his legal team made a "settlement agrement with NYSAC" and that he agreed to the suspension, and "forfeiture of his $1.1 million official contract purse." The fight, Rafael added, is ruled "a no contest."

Hearn spoke to Boxing News about the settlement.

"I think that, not knowing a great deal about it, my opinion is that, they've probably gone in and had a hand's up plea and gone, 'Look … we're not saying we're guilty, but we're guilty. And, how do we wrap this up quick.' And I think when you're not adamant about protesting your innocence, away from the c*** on social media, sometimes it's better to play the system and do a deal."

Haney, too, responded to the news with a post of his own, saying on X: "Thank you to the commission for doing the right thing and making the right decision. I don’t understand how Golden Boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven’t even spoke out about this PED situation."

The Fiasco May Have a Counter Effect on Garcia's Career And Earnings

The lightning rod boxer may get fast-tracked into a lucrative fight upon his return to the ring

Though Garcia said he was retired in a social media post earlier this week, he needed no second invitation to climb up to the ring after Saturday's main event in Las Vegas.

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis had just secured himself another thumping knockout win in front of a raucous crowd at MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Garcia darted to the ring to ensure his old rival had seen his vest. It said: "Tank's #1 Fan" on the front, and "Rematch me, B****!" on the rear. A source with knowledge of Davis' representatives and the Premier Boxing Champions management group said ahead of the event that a Tank vs Garcia rematch would be big business in the sport of boxing.

In the first fight on April 2023, Tank obliterated Garcia with a body shot before the Californian fighter rebounded with the wins over Oscar Duarte, and Haney, which has no been ruled a no contest. Regardless of the punishment, it's likely Garcia will return to the ring in as commanding a position as he was before, as he has options for big fights.