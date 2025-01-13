Tyson Fury announced his shock retirement from the sport of boxing on Monday, the 13th of January. It is not the first time 'The Gypsy King' has said he's walking away, as he has done this after other fights, too, but given the fact he has lost two fights in a row to Oleksandr Usyk, and there aren't many attractive fights left for him on the table in the heavyweight division, could this finally be the time Fury follows through with his retirement statement?

One man who has had his fair share of back and forths, both friendly and heated over the years, Eddie Hearn, has reacted to the news of Fury's retirement. The Matchroom boss' words on the matter are interesting given the fact Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been rumoured to finally take place in the summer after years of missed opportunities of getting the fight made with both men at their peak.

Related Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing 'The Gypsy King' claims he has finished with the sport...

Eddie Hearn Reacts to Tyson Fury's Latest Retirement

Hearn is not convinced that we have seen the last of 'The Gypsy King' in the boxing ring

Eddie Hearn said the following on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel: