Tyson Fury announced his shock retirement from the sport of boxing on Monday, the 13th of January. It is not the first time 'The Gypsy King' has said he's walking away, as he has done this after other fights, too, but given the fact he has lost two fights in a row to Oleksandr Usyk, and there aren't many attractive fights left for him on the table in the heavyweight division, could this finally be the time Fury follows through with his retirement statement?
One man who has had his fair share of back and forths, both friendly and heated over the years, Eddie Hearn, has reacted to the news of Fury's retirement. The Matchroom boss' words on the matter are interesting given the fact Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been rumoured to finally take place in the summer after years of missed opportunities of getting the fight made with both men at their peak.
Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing
'The Gypsy King' claims he has finished with the sport...
Eddie Hearn Reacts to Tyson Fury's Latest Retirement
Hearn is not convinced that we have seen the last of 'The Gypsy King' in the boxing ring
Eddie Hearn said the following on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel:
“If you haven't got the heart for it anymore, and you don't want to compete anymore, I think retirement is the best option. It's disappointing, obviously, for British fight fans because we've got a chance to make the biggest fight in boxing. But if that is the last we see of him, he's had a great career. I doubt it. It's always best to come into retirement to make sure someone pays you to come out of retirement. But if that's his lot, much respect to him, and wish him all the best."