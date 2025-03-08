The undisputed king of boxing promotion, Eddie Hearn, may have some competition on his hands after the breaking news that UFC CEO Dana White is entering the boxing promotion game alongside Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh.

Not only has it been confirmed that the duo will be teaming up and stepping into the sport to promote fighters, but it also seems they plan to start a new boxing league, which will host events as soon as September. Moreover, it has also been announced that they will try and sign every big fighter they can, meaning all the big names can most likely expect contact to see if they’re interested in joining up with the duo.

Dana White, Eddie Hearn & Turki Alalshikh's Relationships

So far, it's all been very respectful between the trio

While Dana White and Eddie Hearn have always maintained mutual respect for each other and a fine relationship, it will be interesting to see how this may develop if they are directly competing for fighters. Up until now, they’ve almost been parallels, the kings of their fields, both the biggest fish in their respective ponds. The start-up of a new boxing league, however, would turn this on its head, and both will back themselves to come out on top.

Another interesting person in this weird forming circle is Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi Arabian promoter has become an increasingly important figure in the world of combat sports as more and more events have been hosted by the state, and he’s held good working relationships with both Eddie Hearn and Dana White during this time. He and Hearn have worked together to promote Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol and Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, two fights that were held in Riyadh.