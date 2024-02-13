Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, has done an amazing job at making his passion for the sweet science more viable for audiences, using ground-breaking streaming deals and by cultivating talent for the world to see. This sounds very similar to what Dana White has built over the last 23 years as the UFC’s president and now as the promotion's CEO.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the personable Eddie Hearn talked about his respect for White and the way the UFC has operated their business and his mission to achieve these goals. White is a few years older than Hearn, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the Briton to reach White’s level of success in the next 10 years.

Eddie Hearn and Dana White's meeting

Dana White has shown respect to Hearn which is well-received

With their egos put to the side, Dana White and Eddie Hearn, two goliaths in the world of combat sports promotion, have slowly formed a strong relationship that started upon their very first time meeting in Las Vegas. He has recalled exactly when they first met and began talking about the future of combat sports, telling GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I like seeing people do well. I like things that work. I like successes. Some people take the Mickey outta me and, you know, say, ‘you know, you're right up Dana's behind’. And I'm like, ‘no, not really. I just respect the guy’. When I first met Dana, we had a fighter who was training, it was actually Daniel Jacobs who was training for the Canelo [Alvarez] fight in the nice [UFC] PI, and [Dana] came out and he came over and he took me for a tour of the office. And then he took me to the APEX studios that they were building in the production house for like an hour. And I thought, ‘wow, like you didn't, you really didn't need to do that. It was really nice of you’. I looked at the facilities there, I looked at the studios, and that really is the level that one day we hope to get to as a business as well as in sport.”

Eddie Hearn's plan to mirror UFC success

Hearn is fond of Dana White and the massive UFC brand

Hearn, one of the busiest people in all the combat sports business, has done an amazing job at taking what his father Barry Hearn built in boxing event promotion and bringing it to new extraordinary heights with global expansion and visionary streaming platforms. The humble Hearn, though, understands the reasons for the success of the UFC modeal, and he sees what Dana White has built as the next step in Matchroom Boxing’s growth: