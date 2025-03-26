Anthony Joshua could be set to earn an eye-watering £100 million should he fight Jake Paul, with any clash between the pair set to break pay-per-view records, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

This comes after YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul called out Joshua on his podcast, saying: "I want to fight Anthony Joshua - exclusive - because I know I will f****** beat Anthony Joshua's a**. He doesn't have a chin, and he has no skill, and he's stiff. I love you Anthony, we're friends, all this s***, but I want to fight you.

"I will beat Canelo, I will beat a lot of f****** people - I will not beat David Benavidez. I would get torn up, bro. This guy's different.”

Joshua then called Paul’s bluff by phoning him up and posting a screenshot of the call on social media with the caption “2026.”

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul

As a promoter, he's already thinking about the possible numbers

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, went a step further recently, saying that his man is ready for any fight with Paul and said the ball was in the Problem Child's court. Hearn told The Sun: "I spoke to AJ shortly after, and I mean, look, we don't own the world heavyweight championship anymore. We're not chasing undisputed. That's always been the dream and will remain the dream until the career ends, but at the same time, we haven't even got an opponent.