Highlights Eddie Hearn has questioned Floyd Mayweather's wealth, doubting if the boxer truly has as much money as he claims after retiring undefeated.

Mayweather's flashy displays of wealth on social media and participation in exhibition fights may not all be what they seem.

The retired fighter, meanwhile, returns to the ring for an exhibition bout August 24 for a rematch with John Gotti III.

Floyd Mayweather is known throughout the world of combat sports to be the biggest money maker in boxing history. Mayweather, 47, enjoyed a perfect professional boxing career and retired with an unheard-of 50-0 record where he managed to become by far the biggest draw in boxing, generating billions of dollars of revenue across his 50-fight career.

Despite making an absurd amount of money throughout his professional boxing career which lasted over 20 years, there have been stories over the years which have surfaced about Mayweather not being so smart with his money and even in the build-up to his huge fight against Conor McGregor in 2017, the Irishman insinuated in the build-up that the undefeated former boxing world champion had tax issues.

In a new interview with GRM Daily, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn questioned the amount of money Mayweather has nowadays despite being the richest fighter in boxing history.

Eddie Hearn Questions Floyd Mayweather's Wealth

The boxing promoter doesn't think Mayweather is truthful about his wealth

Despite being by far the richest fighter in boxing history, Floyd Mayweather's wealth following the end of his professional boxing career has come into question, with Eddie Hearn asking about Mayweather's wealth.

In a recent interview with GRM Daily, Hearn has questioned 'Money' Mayweather's wealth, saying that he thinks the 50-0 fighter does not have as much money as he says.

"I don't think he's got the money he says, that's what I think. I don't think he needs the money but you know when you've got that lifestyle, when he's spending what he's spending."

Hearn's comments certainly hold weight as throughout his career, Mayweather has always been seen bragging and publicly displaying his cash and businesses, but has also been accused in the past of not being very smart with his money.

Despite finishing his professional boxing career with a huge pay-day in one of the biggest fights in the sport's history against former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, Mayweather still pretty frequently participates in exhibition bouts and has faced YouTuber and WWE superstar, Logan Paul, English reality TV star Aaron Chalmers, and former MMA fighter, John Gotti III.

The fact that Mayweather is still competing seven years after the end of his professional career has made many people question his financial stability despite earning an absurd amount of money throughout his career.

Mayweather is regularly seen on social media flashing huge amounts of cash, watches, and is always talking about his business ventures.

Floyd Mayweather Returns to the Ring Later This Month

Mayweather is scheduled to rematch John Gotti III in an exhibition bout on the 24th of August

Floyd Mayweather will compete in his eighth exhibition boxing match later this month on the 24th of August in a rematch against John Gotti III.

Mayweather and Gotti III fought last June and the fight went viral. The fight did not go viral for it being particularly good or entertaining, but for what happened after the fight. The referee stopped the fight in the sixth round due to excessive trash-talking between the two fighters and despite the referee calling the fight, Gotti III continued to press forward and the two kept on fighting which led to a mass brawl between the two fighters' teams.