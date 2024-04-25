Highlights Ryan Garcia's stunning win over Devin Haney marked a major moment in his career.

Even Eddie Hearn, who represents Haney, recognizes Garcia's rising brand value.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hearn said Garcia "is on his way" to become a face of boxing.

Last weekend’s extraordinary performance by Ryan Garcia, to bully Devin Haney with his power and timing, was one of the biggest main event upsets this year. Garcia proved his doubters wrong with this win, as many saw his behavior leading up to the fight as a red flag. Garcia has, however, since said that it was a major troll job, and the next fight could bring out an even crazier side.

Eddie Hearn, one of the most prominent promoters in all combat sports, said Garcia has really turned his brand into a valuable entity. Hearn briefly spoke about Garcia with GIVEMESPORT following a press conference in New York City designed to formally announce a Los Angeles match-up between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov.

A Star Is Born

Ryan Garcia’s star-making performance could define his career

Now that Garcia pulled off the victory and is ascending boxing’s popularity ladder, his fame is ceiling-less. His perceived nonchalant attitude was taken into account by boxing pundits as well as Vegas odds makers. When the fight started, Garcia was there to play no more games and looked spectacular from the very first round of the fight.

Lately, everything Garcia touches is garnering so much attention, and that hasn’t changed since he left town. Garcia is doing a great job at staying relevant even though the fight against Haney is in the rearview mirror. Even Hearn, who is Haney’s promoter, couldn't deny that Garcia could potentially be the biggest star in all of boxing.

“He’s on the way. I mean what he did before was amazing, and now he’s got everyone talking again. Says the whole thing was a joke, I think he’s got Logan Paul even going on, so what bits were a joke and what bits were real? I don’t know. But listen, one thing that Ryan Garcia is, he’s a star, he’s a character, and he put in a great performance, and he’s good for boxing and the fight was good for boxing because it was two young guys, one of them an undefeated world champion, fighting each other in their prime. That’s all we ever want to see. So hats off to both guys.”

What Next for Ryan Garcia

Everyone will want a slice of him after his win over Devin Haney

Garcia has many options on the table that he can pursue in his next fight. Though many fans want to see him rematch Gervonta Davis, Baltimore’s son has other plans for the time being. Garcia stated on the PBD podcast that Floyd Mayweather Jr. told him it may be another 18 months for the rematch before the young and exciting fighters will strike a second deal.

Elsewhere, Garcia has mentioned a super welterweight bout against Sebastian Fundora, and there could even be a rematch against Haney on the horizon. Whoever Garcia fights next, one thing is for sure — he will continue to command a lot of interest in the build-up to the bout, and the fight itself, as he's become a bonafide attraction.