Boxing promoter and Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn has taken to his official Instagram account to flaunt his new physique, and boy has he gained some serious muscle!

The picture of him flexing his newfound muscles has sparked serious attention, even from professional boxer Conor Benn, who reached out to Hearn to comment on his transformation. In the picture that first emerged a couple of weeks ago, Hearn is posing while showcasing the good distinction of his arms and shoulders. He expands on it in his personal column for Men's Health, saying: “I'm building a lot of muscle right now and my body looks completely different to even a couple of months ago.”

The media acclaim of his new form reached Eddie Hearn himself, as he continued: “Last week, a picture of me flexing my muscles started getting some attention online.” Hearn then mentions how even the fighters of his promotion messaged him with their reactions. The promoter mentions how Conor Benn messaged him with the words “bloody hell.”

Eddie Hearn's serious muscle gain

In the picture, you can see the more pronounced muscles of the shoulder area, which, as Eddie Hearn states, he has started rapidly gaining in the past couple of months. The promoter states that his traps and pecs have started gaining definition and are much more noticeable, and even the abs are getting more refined. As Eddie Hearn writes for Men's Health about his progress: “I've still got a long way to go, but for the first time in a long time, I can see my shoulders getting bigger.”

In his personal column on Men's Health, Hearn mentions that his first step in building the current stronger muscular form was cutting out the alcohol. The British promoter shares in the column that he was putting a lot of effort into his journey of reducing alcohol intake to reach the present form. He writes how after the boxing fights and media press conferences, he would spend his time in the hotel’s bar. Since then, he has made an effort to cut that out of his life. He states that now he rarely visits the bar and mentions how alcohol consumption was affecting his schedule as the training regime after a drink the night before was proving to be difficult.

Hearn also explains how there’s a long way to go in the journey of gaining his ultimate build, but his current lifestyle choices accommodate more to it. And we can see the result! The muscle gain is impressive, and his efforts have reached a lot of impressions on social media. He also shares how “people take note [of his form] because at the end of the day everybody wants to improve their life.”

Image: Eddie Hearn's current physique

In boxing news, recently Eddie Hearn shared his hopes about the possibility of staging a fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. He notes December of this year as a potential date and shares in the statement that he predicts the fight to be one of the biggest this year, while the teams are under pressure to make it happen.