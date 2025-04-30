Eddie Hearn remains a respected figure in the world of professional boxing, but he is also a character that courts controversy. His latest assessment of the UFC, which he shared on The Ariel Helwani Show, took shots at the brand's overall product. Comparing the UFC to boxing, Hearn wasn't one to mince his words.

"Boxing’s on fire right now," Hearn said. "It’s controlling all the narrative digitally, across social media, on a far different level to MMA and UFC right now. MMA is the poor relative [of boxing] but it’s not their fault, really, what’s happening. It’s just a bit tired, isn’t it? It’s really down to the actual product, which is the fights.

"If you said to me right now, ‘name me six UFC superstars’, I couldn’t do it."

Hearn dug deeper into his analysis of the UFC, suggesting that the promotion isn't fond of their fighters' popularity equalling, or exceeding, that of the brand itself. He used the peak of Conor McGregor's UFC career as a case study here.

"The problem is with the UFC, they always want the brand — their brand — to be bigger than the fighter," he said. "When a star like Conor McGregor comes around, everything changes and I don't think they really like that."

Dana White Entering Boxing

White may have to work with Hearn somewhere down the line