Tyson Fury announced his retirement on Monday, the 13th of January, just over three weeks after the second loss of his professional boxing career to Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' has announced his retirement from the sport several times over the years, so fans are always skeptical when he comes out with these types of announcements, however, there is a different feeling around this one specifically as Fury is now coming off back to back losses.

Immediately after the conclusion of the rematch between Usyk and Fury, boxing financier Turki Alalshikh made it clear that his intention coming out of the fight was to finally book the huge all-British fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua, which had been rumoured to take place for many years. With Fury's retirement announcement, talks of the huge heavyweight clash died down, however, Joshua's promoter and Matchroom Boxing boss, Eddie Hearn, is determined to get Fury out of retirement and make the fight happen.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records (as of 19/02/25) Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 37 32 Wins 34 28 Losses 2 4 Draws 1 0

Eddie Hearn to Give Tyson Fury Ultimatum for Anthony Joshua Fight

Hearn is ready to tell Fury: "Now is the time to do it"