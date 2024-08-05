Highlights Eddie Hearn invites Conor McGregor to call him should the UFC star want to return to the boxing ring.

The former two-weight UFC champion fought in boxing once before, losing in the 10th round to Floyd Mayweather.

Hearn could organize a significant showdown for McGregor against an array of different fighters.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants MMA icon and the former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor to call him if he's ever interested in taking part in another boxing fight in the future.

McGregor grew up boxing in Crumlin before transitioning to MMA, and even though he made his fame in another combat sport, he still has a passion for the 'Sweet Science.' McGregor put that passion to the test in 2017 when, after taking the UFC by storm, he challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr in the American's 50th and final fight — and lost by way of tenth round knockout.

Regardless, McGregor has teased a return to the ring. And, if he ever were to make that walk one more time, Hearn hopes it's on a show he's organized for the Irish superstar.

Related Turki Alalshikh Pressures Canelo to Accept Super-Fight Deal Turki Alalshikh is pressuring Canelo Alvarez to sign a deal to fight Terence Crawford.

Eddie Hearn Wants Conor McGregor to Give Him a Call

McGregor could be a combat sports free agent after two more UFC fights

Hearn and McGregor have grown close in recent years, with the latter even sponsoring certain Matchroom boxing events with his Forged Irish Stout drinks brand. And, though Hearn is primarily known as one of boxing's most influential figures, he does follow the sport of mixed martial arts, and is well aware how big a superstar McGregor is — and just how much interest there could possibly be in his return to the ring.

Hearn told GIVEMESPORT he still keeps in touch with McGregor, and last spoke to him "a month or so ago."

With McGregor possibly looking at life outside the UFC haviong bought a part ownership stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, combined with only having two fights left on his current deal, we asked Hearn if he'd still want to work with him.

"Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest names not just in combat sports but in the world," Hearn told us. "He's a great guy, hilarious character, and if he ever went into boxing, hopefully we'd be his first call."

Eddie Hearn Could Book Conor McGregor Into Super Fights

McGregor is already linked to a fight with Manny Pacquiao

There are numerous options for McGregor if he ever were to box.

Manny Pacquiao's manager Sean Gibbons told us last week that his star fighter will look to have one final farewell fight in boxing, likely against the welterweight world champion Mario Barrios later this year.

Gibbons also told us that, as Pacquiao and McGregor have been linked with one another since 2020, it's like the big fight that got away. And, though Pacquiao would be a lot older, even if he were to fight McGregor when he's 50, he'd still have enough left in the tank to be competitive, and even beat, McGregor in a boxing ring.

Outside of Pacquiao, Hearn could arrange a fight against his active super lightweight boxer Conor Benn, feared 147-pounder Jaron Ennis, and even the former super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov, who went the distance with Terence Crawford on Saturday at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.