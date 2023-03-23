With the supposed collapse of the Oleksandr Usyk versus Tyson Fury fight that was set to unify all the heavyweight belts, boxing fans have been left pretty disappointed.

This fight was set to be one of the biggest in years with Usyk holding three of the available belts and Fury the other, but disputes over a potential rematch have left the fight seemingly dead.

One man who seems optimistic about a potential unification fight in the near future, however, is Eddie Hearn.

Hearn has been Anthony Joshua’s promoter since the Brit went professional in 2013 and with AJ set to return against Jermaine Franklin on the 1st of April, Hearn has been playing up a potential road to unification.

Eddie Hearn's vision for the heavyweight division

This morning, Hearn tweeted a list of fights that could lead to an alternative unification fight.

“If Fury v Usyk doesn’t get made... and AJ gets past Franklin... Fury v AJ, Wilder v Usyk - winner v winner for Undisputed.”

Of course, there is a long road ahead of a potential unification fight if Usyk vs Fury doesn’t take place, but the idea will have given boxing fans a small bit of excitement. Given how negotiations in boxing have been going lately, this run of fights is extremely unlikely, but such fights would certainly be top tier entertainment.

The potential for an all-British bout between Fury and Joshua is certainly enticing even if it doesn’t have the same hype it perhaps had a couple of years back.

For such a string of fights to occur, AJ will first have to get past Franklin, which will be a challenge in itself given Joshua’s confidence will have likely suffered off the back of his double defeat to Usyk.

Equally, given the two previous failures to organise a Fury vs Joshua fight, who says that could be successfully organised even if AJ does get past Franklin.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua... we've been there before!

Back in 2021, the pair failed to organise a fight as Fury was forced into a rematch with Deontay Wilder and in December, negotiations once again failed to make any real headway.

Although Hearn wasn’t necessarily being entirely serious with his tweet, especially given the obstacles such fights would face, including the mandatory fights title holders would have to take, the idea is certainly an intriguing prospect.

A potential heavyweight unification fight is not one boxing fans will be getting over any time soon, and hopefully it can take place sooner rather than later.