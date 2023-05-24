Eddie Hearn has been one of the faces of boxing for a number of years now, and although he may sometimes receive hate for his work, there is no doubt that the promoter knows how to draw a crowd to his events.

Now, alongside his continued boxing work, Hearn has entered into a new venture as he was announced yesterday as a new digital columnist for Men’s Health UK.

In a statement on the Men’s Health Instagram, Hearn detailed some of his own experiences with his weight and in particular the work he has put in in the last 18 months, and it must be said, Hearn is looking particularly shredded of late.

Eddie Hearn is looking shredded right now

In the post detailing Hearn’s new role, a couple of excerpts from Hearn’s first column can be found, and it’s certainly an interesting read.

This piece is the first of a fortnightly column from Hearn and judging from the full article on the Men’s Health website, it should prove an interesting and inspiring read.

Throughout the column, Hearn comes across as a relatively down to earth guy despite his obvious wealth and the stresses of his job, and this makes his first column a refreshing read. He is speaking to the ordinary working man and details some of just the small changes a person can make to help lose weight and start building muscle.

The Instagram post itself reads as follows: "I’m 17st 2lb. At my heaviest, I was 19st 11lb. But the real reason I’ve completely changed my approach to fitness is because I want to feel better. If I feel great, I’m successful. That’s how my life has changed over the last year to 18 months. And that’s why I wanted to write a fortnightly column for Men’s Health.

"I’m not 28 anymore. I’m coming up to my 50s. I’m writing this column as someone with a profile, who’s got in decent shape, but is only at the start of his journey. In a selfish way, I want to use this column to motivate myself. I can’t be preaching to you, and then in three months’ time you turn on the TV and the chins are back, and I’m bulging out of my suit. I have a responsibility to be on this journey with you."

Hearn’s first column is called ‘Don’t Call it a Midlife Crisis’ and in the piece he details the moment he decided to get back to exercise, using weights for the first time, some of his inspirations, and how he has almost stopped drinking alcohol.

The column is certainly a good read and if it can help us look like Eddie Hearn, then there’s certainly no harm in checking out an article or two.