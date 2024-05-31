Highlights With bragging rights and a $3 million prize pool at stake, Hearn looked to fire up his fighters ahead of Saturday's card.

The card will be headlined by Matchroom's Deontay Wilder vs Queensberry's Zhilei Zhang.

Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois will also meet for the interim IBF heavyweight championship.

One of the most unique and highly anticipated boxing cards in quite some time is just around the corner and fierce rivalries will finally be settled as Eddie Hearn sends his Matchroom Boxing stable to do battle with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

The two companies will square off with one another in a five-on-five competition to see which emerges supreme at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday night. Hearn and Warren may have a fairly settled relationship now, having worked together on numerous Saudi Arabian boxing cards at the request of Turki Alalshikh, but there has been bad blood between the two companies for decades.

The stakes have now been raised even further with the news that the winning company will take home prize money of $3 million - and it was clear to see just how much Hearn wants to secure victory over Warren at Thursday's pre-fight press conference, as the Matchroom boss delivered a passionate 'team talk' to his fighters.

Eddie Hearn's Inspirational Speech to Team Matchroom Ahead of '5v5'

The 44-year-old shared heartfelt words with each of his fighters

Hearn began by paying respect to all 10 boxers involved, saying: "Everyone taking part from both teams needs maximum respect for what they do." However, he then singled out each member of Team Matchroom, sharing his own memories of the journey he had shared with each fighter ahead of Saturday's card.

"I look down the end and I see Craig Richards; we’ve come a long way mate! I’m very proud of you, we’ve had many ups and downs. This is your moment, this is your stage, time for you to deliver.

"The man to your right, Raymond Ford, the best 126-pounder in the world! You’re about to see this man who walked into my office as a 19-year-old change his life, Camden, New Jersey on the map, watch how special he is!

"’Ammo’ Williams, I am so proud of you, everything you have been through to this point, take with you into this moment. The pain you have suffered in the past will all come out on Saturday night," stated Hearn, referring to the mental health battles Williams has been through that once saw him walk away from the sport entirely.

Matchroom heavyweight Filip Hrgovic will compete for the interim IBF heavyweight title as part of the event. Hearn praised the Croatian, branding him one of the best heavyweights on the planet.

"Fillip, I’ve lost count of the amount of people telling me that you may be the best heavyweight in the world. Your time has come, the time to show everyone just how special you are."

One of Matchroom's newest signings is their team captain Deontay Wilder - who takes on Zhilei Zhang in the evening's main event. Although they haven't worked together for long, Hearn declared his huge respect for the American, who will be looking to bounce back after losing three of his last four fights.

"Deontay, we haven’t always got on, but I admire you, respect you, and you are one dangerous man! When you destroy him [Zhang] on Saturday, the whole world is going to take notice that you are back!” The Matchroom vs Queensberry rivalry and the two heavyweight fights may dominate the marquee, but there's still a number of top quality bouts set for the card.

Matchroom’s WBA featherweight champion, Ford, will defend his title against Queensberry’s unbeaten challenger Nick Ball, who narrowly missed out on winning the WBC belt in March following a split decision draw against Rey Vargas. Elsewhere, Richards will look to stop Scottish light-heavyweight Willy Hutchison from extending his fight win streak to four, while Williams will seek to keep his unbeaten record in-tact when coming up against Hamzah Sheeraz, who has also never lost.