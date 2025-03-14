Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn, one of boxing's most influential promoters, had a message for Dana White now that the UFC boss is entering the sweet science in an alliance with the powerful combat sports sponsor Turki Alalshikh.

White and Alalshikh announced their upcoming partnership earlier this month and, though details are sparse, they include an apparent boxing league for up-and-coming fighters, together with tent-pole events that feature some of the sport's biggest and baddest names.

Alalshikh has worked with many of the world's leading promoters, including Hearn and Queensberry boss Frank Warren, while striking sponsorship deals with Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank in the US. It is currently unclear whether Alalshikh will maintain those relationships, or work exclusively with White, who has overseen the professionalization of mixed martial arts through numerous UFC projects including its famed Performance Institute, Apex TV studio, and other worldwide real estate.

Eddie Hearn's Message For Dana White

Matchroom boss determined to continue doing what he has done for more than a decade