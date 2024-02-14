Highlights Anthony Joshua has the potential to be one of the heavyweight division's all-time greats with his talent and recent win streak.

"Sugar" Ray Leonard proved himself as a prize fighter by defeating some of the greatest boxers of his time, including Thomas Hearns.

Muhammad Ali's greatness extended beyond his fighting abilities, as he used his platform to speak out on important issues and became an iconic figure in the sport.

There are few minds in combat sports that carry as much weight and knowledge as Eddie Hearn’s. The Matchroom Sport chief has promoted some of boxing’s biggest stars through his passion and deep understanding of the sweet science. He comes from a legacy of boxing, as his father, Barry Hearn, helped raise some boxers' profile in the 1980s, and also created the hit series Prize Fighter.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the great Eddie Hearn unveiled his boxing Mount Rushmore. The man knows his boxing history, and put together a very respectable list of fighters spanning across several eras.

4 Anthony Joshua

Boxing record: 27-3 (24 KOs). Best win: Wladimir Klitschko

Still with a bit to prove, Anthony Joshua has a chance to be one of the all-time greats in the heavyweight division. Although he has had a few setbacks with losses to Andy Ruiz and Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua is young enough and talented enough to turn the tide of his career, as he has shown by winning three-straight fights for the first time since 2018. In his last fight, Joshua looked locked in against Otto Wallin with a newfound confidence and level of focus.

Most were assuming that Deontay Wilder would get past Joseph Parker, and then we would see a Joshua-Wilder superfight, but with Wilder losing, now Joshua must focus on getting past the heavy-handed Cameroonian Francis Ngannou. There is a big incentive to do just that, as a possible rematch against Oleksandr Usyk looms, or a massive United Kingdom event against Tyson Fury. With a charming smile, a physique built like a Greek god, and all the resources pushed behind him, 2024 might be the biggest year of Anthony Joshua's career.

3 Sugar Ray Leonard

Boxing record: 36-3-1 (25 KOs). Best win: Thomas Hearns

One of the greatest entertainers we have ever seen in combat sports who did not leave the sport too late and leave a piece of himself in the ring, the great “Sugar” Ray Leonard was the exact definition of prize fighter. Leonard battled and beat many of the greats of his time, including Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns where he found himself on the winning side of things.

His fight against Hearns was actually one of the greatest knockouts in boxing history, where Leonard hit the gas in the 14th round to take out one of the most talented welterweights ever. Incredibly, Leonard is still in phenomenal shape late into his sixties; the man is still being shown hitting pads with vigor while having a smile on his face. It's no wonder why Eddie Hearn has “Sugar” on his Mount Rushmore of boxing. The former undisputed welterweight champion was synonymous with style and fierceness.

Read more: The 10 best boxing knockouts of all-time

2 Sugar Ray Robinson

Boxing record: 174-19-6 (109 KOs). Best win: Rocky Graziano

Sugar” Ray Robinson was no doubt a prodigy of the sweet science. With an 85-0 amateur boxing record and multiple Golden Gloves titles under his belt, Robinson turned his early experience into one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxing careers in history. Ironically, “Ray Robinson” was not the name of the great champion. Walker Smith Jr (his birth name) was handed the wrong ID card early in his boxing journey and ran with the name. He later added “Sugar” because his style was considered to be too sweet by one of his coaches.

Robinson stayed committed to his craft even after serving in the war, as he would go on to become a six-time world champion. He fought on the biggest stages against the toughest competition boxing had to offer for over 25 years. Robinson’s first career loss came at the hands of Jake LaMotta. The two fighters would end up facing each other on six different occasions. Some of Robinson’s other great performances came against Rocky Graziano and Gene Fullmer, who both ended via knockout.

1 Muhammad Ali

Boxing record: 56-5 (37 KOs). Best win: George Foreman

Like most of the combat sports community, Eddie Hearn has the one and only Muhammad Ali high atop his Mount Rushmore of boxers. Some respect what Ali did outside of fighting, where he used his platform to speak for those that did not have a voice on many important issues, and others respect Ali for his fight night accomplishments, which showcased his style and grace. What made Ali so great, was his ability to rise to every occasion and use his platform for good, making him an all-time icon.

He may not have had the cleanest record as a Floyd Mayweather, he may not have looked like a Mike Tyson or Deontay Wilder, but Ali checked off all the boxes when it came to greatness. Like his poetry, he was smooth, to the point and extremely memorable. There are the great series of fights between Ali and Joe Frazier, but what still stands the test of time is when Ali took out the devastating puncher George Foreman at a worldwide event, Rumble in the Jungle.