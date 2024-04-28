Highlights Eddie Hearn has answered whether or not he thinks Tyson Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Despite his impressive record, and the fact he's undefeated, Hearn still believes Fury has more to do to be considered one of the all-time greats.

Fury can prove that he is one of the greats when he fights Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May.

Eddie Hearn has recently given his thoughts on whether or not Tyson Fury should be considered one of the all-time greats of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson Fury is set to meet Oleksandr Usyk in the ring on the 18th of May in one of the biggest boxing bouts in recent memory. With Fury putting his WBC title on the line and Usyk defending his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles, the upcoming contest will finally determine who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The highly anticipated bout between the two modern greats was originally scheduled to take place on the 17th of February but was forced to be rescheduled due to the ‘Gypsy King’ suffering a nasty cut in training, much to the frustration of both camps. But the two colossal fighters will finally clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month with a hefty fine potentially being handed to either fighter if they can’t appear at the rescheduled fight.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has revealed that if either Fury or Usyk pull out of the fight on 18th of May, they will have to pay a huge £8 million fine to their opponent.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury's GOAT Status

As part of the promotion for the upcoming bout, Eddie Hearn appeared on Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions YouTube channel to participate in a light-hearted game of Jenga, which also included some quick-fire questions for the fight promoters. For example, Frank Warren was asked which fighter he would sign for his promotion out of KSI and Jake Paul, with Warren opting for the latter.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has a knockout rate of 70.59%.

One of the more interesting moments of the video came when Eddie Hearn was asked: “Is Tyson Fury one of the greatest heavyweights of all time?” After a brief pause for thought, Hearn bluntly answered “No”. However, he did go on to say: “But if he beats Oleksandr Usyk, yes.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury

The blockbuster bout between Usyk and Fury will be a defining moment for whichever fighter comes out victorious and will undoubtedly cement the winner’s legacy as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the heavyweight division.

However, this may only be the first chapter in the fight to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion, with the winner expected to go on to face Anthony Joshua with the title on the line later in the year.

Tyson Fury's biggest wins in his professional career (as of 28/04/24) Opponent Method of Victory Wladimir Klitschko Unanimous Decision Deontay Wilder 2 TKO Deontay Wilder 3 KO Dillian Whyte TKO Derek Chisora TKO

AJ's ressurgence could see him back in the title picture

AJ has had something of a career resurgence over the last couple of years after a number of disappointing defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk, whom he lost to twice.

The former Olympian impressively put away Francis Ngannou with a brutal second-round knockout when they fought on the 8th of March earlier this year, which has seemingly put him first in line to face the winner of the Usyk vs Fury fight. That would mean that Joshua would either have the opportunity to avenge his losses against Usyk, or could finally lead to the often-teased dream fight against fellow British boxer Tyson Fury.

Either way, Anthony Joshua is sure to be an interested spectator when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally meet inside the ring in Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May.