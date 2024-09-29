Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has provided an update on striker Alexander Isak after he missed their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies fell behind against the champions at St James’ Park following Josko Gvardiol’s effort before half-time. However, Anthony Gordon won and scored a penalty in the second to level the scoreline.

Howe’s side now sit seventh in the standings ahead of Sunday’s fixtures. After six games, they have lost just once, and have 11 points to their name.

Isak a doubt for another week

He missed the clash with Manchester City

The big news after Newcastle’s draw with Pep Guardiola’s side was the absence of Isak from the squad. He started their five previous league matches, and scored once with one assist in that time.

Speaking at full time, as reported by the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Isak won’t be involved against AFC Wimbledon in their third round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday night. The fixture was initially postponed this week due to flooding at Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Howe also confirmed the Sweden international will be a doubt for their next Premier League game. The Magpies are set to take on Everton at Goodison Park next Saturday in the evening kick off, and they will be without their star man.

As described by the manager, Isak’s toe injury isn’t serious, but it’s a ‘niggly’ one. After scans and tests over the last week, it was confirmed the striker has a broken toe, but it can be managed and played with.

Isak joined Newcastle back in the summer of 2022 from La Liga side Real Sociedad while he previously represented AIK Fotboll in Sweden, Willem II in the Netherlands, and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Alexander Isak 2024/25 stats for Newcastle United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 495

Newcastle Forward ‘Poised’ for Exit

Callum Wilson could be on the move in January

Elsewhere, reports suggest forward Callum Wilson could be on the move in January. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the club are not desperate to move him on and are open to seeing him leave on a free next summer but are aware of interest.

Wilson was a target for several clubs in the summer including Saudi sides Al-Qadsiah and Al-Shabab, and both teams retain an interest in the 32-year-old. Newcastle are open to his exit due to his ongoing injury issues and contract status, although there is an acceptance his value isn't that high and they won't be left short in the position.

Wilson joined the Magpies from league rivals Bournemouth back in 2020. He previously represented the likes of Coventry City, Tamworth and Kettering as a young player.

The forward signed a contract extension in September last year, but Wilson is now set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. While at Newcastle, he has scored 48 goals across all competitions in a little over 100 appearances.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.