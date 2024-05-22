Highlights Chelsea are seeking a new manager following Mauricio Pochettino's exit, with Eddie Howe potentially in the running.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager after the Blues confirmed Mauricio Pochettino's exit from the club on Tuesday night in surprise circumstances - and with a new boss being sought-after, the Blues are reportedly interested in looking at Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as one of the men they hope can come to the throne in west London.

The Blues' sixth-placed finish was secured on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, marking a superb end to the season which saw them take 16 points from a possible 18 in the league. Pochettino, after an admittedly slow start to life in the capital, oversaw a superb 2024 which saw his side lose just three games in the league following the turn of the year and with European football secured, it was thought that the Argentine would be at the helm heading into next season. But his exit has opened the door for a new boss to come in and talkSPORT claim that Howe is on their list of drawn-up targets heading into the summer.

Eddie Howe: Chelsea Transfer Latest

The report states that Chelsea have no plans to reappoint Thomas Tuchel to the helm at Stamford Bridge following Pochettino’s sacking despite the German having an interest in returning to west London.

The Blues supposedly wish to appoint a younger coach as their next manager, and that has seen Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna emerge as one of their main targets - though Brighton are the front-runners. As a result of the type of manager they are targeting, Chelsea are also big admirers of Howe after his exploits with Newcastle over the past two-and-a-half-seasons.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle, 2023-24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 85 4th Goals conceded 62 =9th Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 7th xG 84.17 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

The Englishman steered Newcastle to safety after securing the signings of Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in his first transfer window on Tyneside, and in his first full season at St. James’ Park, the former Bournemouth boss secured Champions League football to become a hero in the north east. Howe, once labelled as "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, is adored at Newcastle and should Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United at Wembley at the weekend, it will be another European tour on the cards for the Magpies in the Europa Conference League - though a move to Chelsea has not been ruled out.

Chelsea have slipped away from their usual standards in recent seasons with whoever their new manager is likely to be tasked with securing a top-four finish at Stamford Bridge - and with Howe having done so last season with Newcastle, that could make him a standout option for Todd Boehly to ponder in the coming weeks.

Howe Would Be a Great Addition for Chelsea

Champions League experience could be crucial for the Blues

Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League in 15 of the last 20 seasons via the Premier League and club chiefs will want that to be the priority going into next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle won just one of their six Champions League games this season but did so in style with a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have also won the trophy twice in that period, and as a club steeped in Champions League history, there is every chance that appointing Howe as manager would give them an increased chance to return to Europe's most prestigious competition having done so with the Magpies in 2022/23.

Should England's European sides post strong continental campaigns next season, fifth place in the Premier League could open the door to Champions League football next season and Chelsea will want that as the benchmark going forward.

