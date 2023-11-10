Highlights Despite a significant injury crisis, Newcastle United can still be a force in the Premier League and Champions League with the help of their young talent and backup options.

The team's resources will be tested, but players like Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have the opportunity to step up and make a difference during this challenging period.

Newcastle may need to find a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is facing a lengthy ban, and have shown interest in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who could be available on loan or permanently in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle United have been hit with a damaging injury crisis in recent weeks, though transfer insider Dean Jones has pinpointed one particular key reason why Eddie Howe’s side can continue to be a force to be reckoned with despite being without some key personnel, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have not been without their struggles this campaign, having endured the hardest five-game run in of any Premier League side at the start. Having said that, they still sit in a respectable sixth place, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Brighton, and Brentford.

Of course, the main objective come May 2024 will be to reach the Champions League slots for the second campaign running, but they will now have to contend in the forthcoming weeks without some of their star men, much to the dismay of their loyal fanbase.

Newcastle struck by damning injury crisis

Howe’s worst nightmare during an all-important season has arisen. It was only last season when the Tyneside outfit were being hailed as the Premier League’s success story as they secured qualification for the Champions League after a two-decade hiatus. Having started strong in their European venture with a 4-1 win over Kylian Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain, a mountain of injuries have severely impacted their run of form, having lost back-to-back contests in Europe, both coming against Borussia Dortmund.

A total of 12 players were out in their away meeting against the German outfit at the Signal Iduna Park, one in which they lost 2-0. Now sat at the bottom of ‘The Group of Death’, Howe and his entourage have the onerous task on their hands of qualifying, particularly without a myriad of top players.

Champions League standings - Group F Position Club Played W D L +/- GD Points 1. Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 3/2 +1 7 2. Paris Saint-Germain 4 2 0 2 7/6 +1 6 3. AC Milan 4 1 2 1 2/4 -2 5 4. Newcastle United 4 1 1 2 4/4 0 4

Sven Botman, who has been a revelation in the heart of the defence, hasn’t featured since their 8-0 drubbing over Sheffield United, is currently nursing a knee injury, while Dan Burn, Alexander Isak, and Jacob Murphy are just a handful of stars unavailable as they prepare behind the scenes for their return to action.

There’s Callum Wilson, too, who went off at half-time during their 2-0 loss in Germany, and now they face an anxious wait as they decipher the extent of the problem ahead of a congested schedule. Howe himself has come out to admit that his extensive injury list will be damaging given his hand has been – and will continue to be – forced during his team selection process (per The Northern Echo):

“I think we’ve lost the ability to make certain decisions,” admitted Howe, whose side were beaten thanks to goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt. “In a sense, I’m being forced to make certain decisions and pick certain teams.”

Despite the queue for the treatment table growing exponentially, Jones believes that Howe’s host of ‘young talent’ will help them ride the wave as they look to be a force both domestically and on the continental stage. The transfer insider believes that, although their resources will be tested, the exuberance of youth, which includes Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, will bode well when Howe needs them the most, which is now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Yeah, their resources are really being tested. But this is why they've got [Tino] Livramento and [Lewis] Hall, why they went and spent big money on these players to make sure that they had backup options that yes, were long-term players for their squad, but if they found themselves in a crisis, they believe we're good enough to step into the fray and actually make a difference. Well, now we're going to find out what these guys are really made of because they're going to have to lean on some young talent in the coming weeks and months to help them get to where they want to be. This is a massive moment in Newcastle's history to challenge at the top end of the Premier League and in the Champions League, and not having the likes of [Dan] Burn, [Matt] Targett and [Sven] Botman is a blow in terms of experience. But they've still got that quality within that squad, and I think that actually they might be able to ride this wave.”

Newcastle eye Sandro Tonali stop-gap replacement

Alongside their litany of injuries, summer signing Sandro Tonali is facing a ten-month ban from football for breaching betting rules from the Italian Football Federation. The £55m that Howe and co shelled out for the midfielder’s services seemed like a coup given his expertise at Europe’s table, but now they are tasked with finding a replacement.

Up steps Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, who has been starved of game time since his £45m switch to the Etihad Stadium. According to reports, however, Newcastle are not the only side keen on snaring his services when the winter transfer window opens for business with a host of clubs interested in the former Leeds ace.

Saying that, journalist Ben Jacobs offered Newcastle a boost in their pursual of Phillips, who earns £150,000-per-week in Manchester, as he suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there is a strong chance that Pep Guardiola would be willing to let the Yorkshireman leave in January, whether that be permanently or on a loan basis.

The 30-cap England international has been reduced to 29 outings in the sky blue of Manchester City since his big-money move in the summer of 2022 and will be yearning to play more football given his place in Gareth Southgate’s international set-up could be at risk as a result.