Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is likely to be sidelined until after the international break, manager Eddie Howe has revealed.

Speaking ahead of the EFL Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon, the English tactician offered little optimism regarding Isak’s latest setback, suggesting the club expects him to return to full fitness in late October.

Isak missed out on Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City after scans revealed a broken toe. Anthony Gordon took his place up front and earned the Magpies a hard-fought point with a penalty in the 58th minute.

The weekend’s result saw Newcastle drop to seventh in the Premier League, with 11 points and three wins from their first six games.

With both Isak and Callum Wilson out, summer arrival William Osula is likely to see increased minutes after making his Newcastle debut in a 3-1 loss to Fulham last weekend. Howe suggested the 21-year-old has settled in “really well” after joining from Sheffield United in August.

Isak to Return in Late October

After the international break

In the press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, Howe revealed that Isak is unlikely to feature against Everton this weekend due to his broken toe.

The Sweden international, described as 'exceptional' by Howe, shone in the Premier League last season, scoring 21 goals in 27 appearances. Only Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer scored more.

Isak’s start to the new season has not gone as smoothly, with the striker netting just once so far, although that was a late winner against Tottenham.

Alexander Isak Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

The 25-year-old is the latest Magpies star to suffer an injury setback, joining Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, and Callum Wilson on the sidelines.

The defensive duo are only expected to return in the new year after suffering serious ACL injuries, while Wilson and Miley’s returns are anticipated after the international break.

Callum Wilson ‘Allowed’ Free Transfer

Deal set to expire in 2025

Newcastle are willing to allow Callum Wilson to depart the club on a free transfer next summer and are not in a rush to find a replacement for the 32-year-old in the January transfer market, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Wilson has yet to feature for Eddie Howe’s side in the 2024/25 season after suffering a setback in pre-season, but Newcastle appear to be in no hurry to move him on amid his expiring contract in June 2025.

The 32-year-old still plays an important role in Newcastle’s dressing room and is regarded as a model professional, despite being a second-choice option up front behind Isak.

The Magpies are reportedly willing to wait until the summer before looking for alternatives up front unless Wilson requests to leave or injury problems in that area of the pitch accumulate.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.