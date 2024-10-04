Eddie Howe says Newcastle United expect both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson to return to first-team action after the international break, with both strikers ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Everton.

The Magpies boss had positive updates to share ahead of the visit to Goodison Park, suggesting "good news is around the corner" regarding two of his prolific goalscorers.

Newcastle will travel to Merseyside without a host of first-team players, including Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, and Matt Targett, who are also sidelined for the final game before the October break.

Kieran Trippier is currently being assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game after picking up a knock in last weekend's clash with Manchester City.

With both Isak and Wilson unavailable, Anthony Gordon is set to continue his spell as an emergency striker for Howe. He started in a central role against Man City last Saturday, winning and converting a penalty that earned Newcastle a hard-fought point at home.

After six rounds of matches, the Magpies sit seventh in the table with 11 points from a possible 18.

Isak and Wilson Out for Everton Clash

Set to return after the international break

Howe, speaking to Sky Sports, revealed that he expects positive news regarding his striker duo soon, as both Isak and Wilson are likely to return after the international break:

“[Isak] won’t make the game tomorrow, but we hope he’ll be back after the international break and we hope the same with Callum [Wilson]. So potentially good news around the corner with those two. And they’re such important players for us.”

Isak suffered a fractured toe during Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 15 September but played against Fulham six days later after receiving a pain-killing injection.

The Swedish international has made six appearances for the Magpies across all competitions this season, scoring and assisting once in the Premier League in 405 minutes of action.

Alexander Isak Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

Wilson, meanwhile, is yet to feature for Howe’s side this season as he continues to recover from a lower back issue sustained in July.

The 32-year-old striker made just nine starts for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle are open to Wilson’s departure in January as he has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, which expires in June 2025.

Almiron Could Depart in January

Amid MLS and Saudi interest

Miguel Almiron could be another player to explore a move away from St James’ Park in the January transfer window, with Newcastle reportedly open to offers for the Paraguayan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old winger is not considered untouchable at the club, after both MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs expressed interest in him this summer.

The Paraguayan international is yet to score or assist in his first four appearances under Howe this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.