Alexander Isak could make his Premier League return for Newcastle United this weekend after Eddie Howe revealed that the Swede’s broken toe has fully healed.

The 25-year-old has trained with the Magpies' squad this week and could return to action against Brighton tomorrow, having missed the last three games due to the injury.

Isak suffered a fractured toe during Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Wolves in mid-September but featured against Fulham six days later after receiving a painkilling injection.

In both his and Callum Wilson’s absence, winger Anthony Gordon was used in a more central role for clashes against Manchester City and Everton as Howe navigated an injury crisis up front.

Ahead of the season restart, Howe had positive news to share regarding both of his strikers, revealing that Callum Wilson is now being assessed ‘day by day’ after missing the start of the season.

The 32-year-old continues his recovery from a lower back issue sustained in July and is now seemingly nearing his return to action.

Alexander Isak Injury Latest

Could return for Brighton clash

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Brighton, Howe shared encouraging updates regarding two of his strikers, revealing that Isak is now close to returning to first-team action:

Before his injury, Isak made six appearances for the Magpies across all competitions this season, scoring and assisting once in the Premier League over 405 minutes of action.

Under contract at St James' Park until 2028, the 'exceptional' 25-year-old is rumoured to have been involved in contract extension talks with the Magpies, who are hoping to fend off interest from rival clubs and reach an agreement on improved terms with their ever-reliable goalscorer.

Isak proved his worth to Howe’s side last season, scoring 21 goals in 30 Premier League appearances and assisting another two.

Alexander Isak Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

According to Capology, Isak is only the joint-fourth highest earner in the squad, taking home £120,000 per week.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.