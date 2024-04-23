Highlights Liverpool eyeing Eddie Howe & Gary O'Neil as possible Jurgen Klopp replacements.

Michael Edwards admires and respects the English duo.

Hughes and Edwards are also considering Paulo Fonseca as a potential candidate.

Liverpool are searching the market for the ideal Jurgen Klopp replacement, and journalist Neil Jones has now claimed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could come into the frame, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil.

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that Liverpool had reportedly interviewed Wolves boss O'Neil for the soon-to-be vacant managerial role at Anfield. The story might have come as a surprise to many, but not Jones, who confirmed in his reaction to the links that Michael Edwards was a big fan of the former Bournemouth manager.

Jones has also discussed potential interest in Newcastle's Howe, who could become an option for the Merseyside outfit.

'Don't Rule Out' Eddie Howe for Liverpool

Howe and O'Neil admired by Edwards

Speaking on Redmen TV, Jones admitted that Edwards admires and respects both Howe and O'Neil, adding that neither manager should be ruled out when it comes to being appointed at Anfield...

I said it as soon as Michael Edwards was appointed and Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving, we already knew, don't rule out Eddie Howe and Gary O'Neil coming into the frame, because they are respected, liked, and admired by Edwards and the people around him. They've got long-lasting relationships. They've had umpteen conversations and dialogues about styles of play and what they want to do, recruitment, and all these kind of things. They're not far off in terms of their thinking about the game.

Some of the supporters on Merseyside might be hoping for a fancier name to enter the hot seat to replace Klopp, but Edwards and Richard Hughes might value Premier League experience. Howe has done an impressive job with Newcastle, transforming them from a side who were fighting to stay in England's top flight to a team playing in the Champions League.

The Magpies have dropped off this term, but there's an argument to say they overachieved last season. Howe also knows Hughes from his time at Bournemouth, and if Hughes and Edwards both admire and respect the Newcastle boss, he could be high on their shortlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Hughes and Eddie Howe played together 116 times in their career.

Related Who is Arne Slot - Dutch Manager Now Favourite For Liverpool Job A closer look at Arne Slot, the Dutch manager who has emerged as the new favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Paulo Fonseca Also an Option for Liverpool

Reports have also suggested that the Liverpool hierarchy holds a strong admiration for Paulo Fonseca, and they have engaged in informal discussions regarding his potential appointment earlier in the season. The manager of Lille is reportedly among several names under consideration by the Merseyside club, with Hughes and Edwards carefully evaluating potential candidates.

The lack of Premier League experience could make him more of a risk than the likes of O'Neil and Howe, but he has managed some of the biggest clubs in different countries around Europe - Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille, Roma, and Porto, to name a few.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt