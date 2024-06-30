Highlights Chelsea appreciate Newcastle striker Alexander Isak but are not expected to make a move

Eddie Howe has made his feelings on a possible departure for Isak clear to the club’s board

It would likely take a Premier League record fee for the Magpies to consider selling

Chelsea are not expected to make a move for Alexander Isak this summer as Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has made his feelings on the player’s possible departure known to the club’s board, says journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Newcastle and their supporters as the Premier League’s PSR accounts deadline looms. The North East club need to sell in order to avoid a possible points deduction next season and a number of players have been linked with moves away as a result.

Anthony Gordon and Isak are among the star names tipped to leave, while Yankuba Minteh and academy product Elliot Anderson are the likeliest to leave with moves to Brighton and Nottingham Forest reportedly agreed.

Howe makes Isak stance clear

Clubs will need to pay a Premier League record fee

According to Romano, nothing is expected to happen with Chelsea and Isak this summer. He wrote in his Daily Briefing that the London club certainly appreciates the forward’s talent, but a move is practically impossible due to Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell.

The article goes on to state that Howe has made it clear to the Newcastle board and owners he does not want Isak to leave St James’ Park this summer. It would therefore take a Premier League record fee, of more than £120million, to even tempt the Magpies to the negotiating table.

Romano states Chelsea were never going to pay such figures and only a swap deal could make a move possible. However, the lack of movement and noise around the situation indicate that Isak is likely to stay put.

Alexander Isak 2023/24 Premier League stats for Newcastle Stat: Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,269

The 24-year-old Sweden international joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad two summers ago. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting strikers in the Premier League.

Newcastle ‘agree’ double departure

The moves ease pressure ahead of the PSR deadline

While Gordon and Isak are the big names to make the headlines in recent days, Newcastle are seemingly ready to move on other players in a bid to ease their financial struggles. The first report emerged on Saturday that the Magpies had agreed a deal believed to be in the region of £30million to sell Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and had an impressive campaign. Minteh had been linked with the likes of Liverpool this summer, but it is Brighton who have won the race to land his signature.

Elsewhere, news circulated hours later that Newcastle had also agreed to sell academy product Elliot Anderson to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. The Athletic claim the club are ‘reluctantly’ prepared to part ways with the 21-year-old to ensure their compliance with PSR rules.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.