Highlights Newcastle United may consider replacing Eddie Howe with Jose Mourinho due to the former's lack of experience in European competitions.

Mourinho's track record of managing high-profile players and handling superstar egos could be valuable for Newcastle as they aim for higher levels of success.

Howe is under pressure to turn Newcastle's season around and will look to make new signings, such as Kalvin Phillips and Hugo Ekitike, to bolster the squad.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could be coming under pressure at St James' Park after a difficult start to the season, and journalist Dean Jones has now discussed with GIVEMESPORT the prospect of Jose Mourinho replacing him if PIF opt to pull the trigger next year.

Howe has successfully transformed Newcastle from a team battling relegation into a side competing in the Champions League at the start of the season, showcasing his managerial prowess. The former Bournemouth manager orchestrated a remarkable top-four finish for the North East club in the previous campaign.

However, some argue that, in order to go to the next level, Newcastle may need a manager with greater experience and a higher calibre. Howe has never managed a side competing in European competitions before his move to St James' Park, and their displays in the Champions League this term were certainly disappointing.

Newcastle could replace Howe with Mourinho

The takeover of Newcastle United by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has injected unprecedented financial power into the club. The Magpies now have ambitions of not just survival in the Premier League, like they did before their arrival, but competing at the highest levels both domestically and in Europe.

Reports suggest that Newcastle United may be considering current Roma boss Mourinho as a potential replacement for manager Howe. With an impressive trophy haul, including multiple league titles and UEFA Champions League triumphs, Mourinho's resume speaks for itself. Although Howe has done a superb job so far, he's showing signs this season that he might not be capable of taking them to the next level.

Jose Mourinho - Selected Trophies Club Trophies Chelsea Premier League x3, FA Cup, League Cup x3 Real Madrid La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana Manchester United EFL Cup, Europa League Inter Milan Serie A x2, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League Stats according to Transfermarkt

Managing high-profile players with enormous expectations is something that Mourinho is more than used to. His tenure at clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United exposed him to the pressures of handling superstar egos and managing squads filled with talent. This experience could be invaluable for Newcastle, given their recent financial improvement which could see them continuing to reinforce their squad.

Earlier in December, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that PIF are admirers of Mourinho. Howe's side were recently eliminated from the Carabao Cup and Champions League while they also find themselves outside of the top four, so the Magpies hierarchy could be considering a change, maybe not now but in the future.

Dean Jones - Newcastle will have conversations over Howe replacement

Jones has suggested that Newcastle will have held conversations regarding who is going to replace Howe, whenever that may be. The journalist adds that at some point, PIF may get a bit trigger-happy and look to sound out the likes of Mourinho, who has been dubbed as 'elite' by The Athletic. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"At some point, they will get a bit trigger-happy and they will decide to make a change. You're already seeing Jose Mourinho being linked with Newcastle. Those things don't happen by luck. There'll be stories there, there will be conversations had, even if they're very low-key conversations, just try starting to sound out who they could get if they didn't have Eddie Howe. I think at the back end of the season, they'll get towards a big decision. Because if Newcastle aren't in the Champions League places in the league, they're already out of Europe, if they don't win a cup, they will be thinking, well, has he taken us as far as he can go? How do we now take this club quickly to being a proper Champions League-level side?"

Eddie Howe wants reinforcements

In order to turn their season around and attempt to qualify for the Champions League, Howe will be looking for new additions in January. It's been well documented that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on their shortlist, with The Times claiming the Magpies want to bring him in on loan to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali.

The same report suggests that a new forward could also be in the pipeline, with Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike a potential target. The North East outfit will have to be careful that they continue to comply with the Premier League's financial rules after spending significantly since PIF took over.