Key Takeaways Newcastle looking to capitalise on Chelsea's squad overload with potential transfers for Sterling, Madueke, and Disasi.

Disasi offers Newcastle a more affordable option than Guehi, while Madueke could be an upgrade on current wingers

Signing Sterling could bolster Newcastle's Champions League aspirations with his proven quality and versatility in attack.

Chelsea have been the very definition of footballing chaos ever since Todd Boehly and co took charge and Newcastle United could be the latest team set to benefit from this.

With an overloaded squad, the Blues are desperate to offload some of their unwanted squad members before the transfer window slams shut. Consequently, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Axel Disasi are all on the market.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Eddie Howe's side are 'mulling over' a possible move for the trio, who pull in a £455,000-a-week pay packet collectively. It's a bold move potentially, but if Newcastle were to land any or all three of these targets, they could help secure the club a return to Champions League football.

The Case For Axel Disasi

Cheaper But Able Alternative to Guehi

It's no secret that Newcastle are in need of a new central defender. The Magpies have spent all summer chasing Marc Guehi but if they can't get a deal for the Crystal Palace star across the line they will have to divert their attention elsewhere.

This is where Disasi could come in. While it's been touted that £70m may be needed to land Guehi, the Chelsea ace would be a lot cheaper. He cost around £38m when arriving last summer but with Enzo Maresca telling the world he is only going to work with 21 players out of 42 available, all those unwanted are potentially ready to be picked up on the cheap.

Disasi wasn't involved in the Premier League defeat vs Manchester City and had to play at left-back vs Servette mid-week, suggesting it will be hard for him to get minutes in his preferred position. Following Fabian Schar's red card against Southampton, a new replacement is needed fast and the door is open for Newcastle to pounce on this Guehi alternative.

And when comparing stats from the Premier League last season, a move for Disasi could be a shrewd bit of business. The Chelsea man managed more games, goals and clean sheets blocks, last-man tackles, clearances, and headed clearances. Notably, he looks to be much stronger in the air than Guehi, winning 73 aerial battles compared to 29.

In terms of on-the-ball skills, Disasi also impresses with 90.63% pass competition (from 2198 passes), compared to Guehi's much fewer 1,299 passes (done so at 87.22%). He also managed significantly more passes forward, more through balls, and more crosses.

Related Kieran Trippier Could Stay at Newcastle Despite Everton Talks Journalist Luke Edwards has admitted he is hearing something different about Kieran Trippier's Newcastle future.

The Case For Noni Madueke

Major upgrade on Miguel Almiron

In Madueke, Chelsea have a talented youngster who regularly impresses when given the chance. In the Europa Conference League this week, for instance, he came off the bench to decide the game with his strike vs Servette. Like Disasi, he wasn't involved in the 2-0 loss to Man City and could move at a cut price, having been linked with the Magpies previously in the summer.

The 22-year-old would be a major coup, proving to be a significant upgrade on Miguel Almiron if Newcastle can get a deal done. Indeed, as the stats below show, Madueke is a superior player in nearly every relevant stat for a winger, with the Paraguayan only out-performing him in the less important metric of tackles won.

A move for the English winger would allow Howe to start with Anthony Gordon on one wing, Alexander Isak down the middle and Madueke on the right. Outside of the biggest clubs in the division, hard to imagine many better attacking tridents in English football than that.

Stats Per 90 in 2023/24 Stats Miguel Almiron Noni Madueke Goals 0.14 0.43 Assists 0.05 0.17 Shots 1.91 2.65 Shots on Target 0.56 1.03 Passes Compete 31.1 35.2 Shot Creating Action 2.41 4.35 Tackles Won 1.67 1.37 Take-on Success 1.07 3.16

The Case For Raheem Sterling

Proven experience would be key for European return

Newcastle will be desperate to get back to Champions League football soon enough. At the very least, they will want to secure Europa League football next term and without mid-week games to contend with, they are in a good place to do so.

Indeed, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola even claimed this week: "Newcastle will be back because it's one game a week. They don't have European competition and the energy they play with, the physicality, with just one game a week, we will be trembling, we will be trembling when we play against them."

Adding a player of Sterling's quality to the ranks would massively boost their chances. While he won't come cheap with his £325,000k-p/w wages, the Magpies can likely land him at a fraction of his value with Chelsea so desperate to offload. And any financial cost would be offset if he can help the club return to the Champions League.

Still only 29, he managed a respectable 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season despite playing in a dysfunctional team. And with four Premier League titles to his name – not to mention over 100 goals in the competition – it's hard to imagine Newcastle finding a more proven option in the transfer market at this stage of the window.

Able to play anywhere across the front three, Sterling could push for a place in the starting XI while also providing cover in case another injury crisis hits. If the price is right, he could be a brilliant pick-up, although Howe and co may need to act fast with Aston Villa also hovering.

Related Enzo Maresca Gives ‘Brutally Honest Assessment’ of Chelsea Player After Servette Display Chelsea boss delivers firm verdict about one of his players following 2-0 win in the Europa Conference League play-off rounds.

Stats via FBREF, Premier League and Transfermarkt (as of 23/08/24).