Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe could be under pressure after a disappointing season at St James' Park, with the Magpies sitting in tenth position in the Premier League, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that winning the FA Cup could be crucial in making sure he remains in the hot seat for the next campaign.

Howe did a superb job last term in guiding the Magpies to a top-four finish, ensuring the North East outfit qualified for the Champions League ahead of the current season. However, his side haven't kicked on and were knocked out of the European competition, finishing bottom of the group.

They've endured a difficult time of things domestically too, and currently find themselves in an uphill battle to qualify for even the Europa Conference League, with Howe's charges sitting in tenth place in the Premier League table. Newcastle face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening, and lifting the prestigious trophy could be what Howe needs to save his job at St James' Park.

Howe demands more from Newcastle squad

Although it's been an unsuccessful season for Newcastle so far, a report from The Telegraph has claimed that Howe is under no pressure and his job is safe, as it stands. The Magpies hierarchy anticipated that the current campaign was always going to be more difficult than the last, but the report does suggest that Newcastle need an FA Cup win to ensure their season doesn't fizzle out.

Speaking after the heavy defeat away to Arsenal last weekend, Howe admitted that some of his players could be playing for their futures after a disappointing campaign. When asked if he would remind his players that they are playing for a future at St James' Park, Howe said...

“I can’t disagree with that sentiment. Every aspect of our game was off at Arsenal. There have been performances where we’ve not been at our best and you can understand — we were disjointed, had players out of position, no substitutes, relying on 11 players continually. This game was different. We just did not perform and we have to take responsibility for that."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Luton Town and Sheffield United have conceded more non-penalty expected goals (xG) than Newcastle in the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe - Premier League record - 2023/2024 Matches 26 Wins 11 Draws 4 Losses 11 Goals For 54 Goals Against 45 Points 37 Points Per Game 1.42 Correct as of 27/02/2024

It will be interesting to see if the board at Newcastle's stance on Howe changes if they suffer a defeat against Blackburn in the FA Cup. The Championship outfit are sitting in 16th place in England's second tier, a game that Newcastle would be expected to win.

Dean Jones - Howe needs FA Cup to save his job

Jones has suggested that winning the FA Cup could be what Howe needs to save his job. The journalist adds that if he fails to win the competition and they don't qualify for Europe, then he's not sure the former Bournemouth manager can stay any longer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's really now all about the FA Cup and the FA Cup this season could save Eddie Howe's job. If he wins that competition, he stays in charge for next season, no doubt about it. If he doesn't win the FA Cup and Newcastle are still towards mid-table and they're not in Europe next season, I'm not sure he can stay any longer because this is just simply not what the ownership have in mind. They've got their eyes on the biggest prizes in football."

Jose Mourinho could be eyed as replacement

Reports in Italy have suggested that Newcastle owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, are admirers of Jose Mourinho, and the Portuguese manager left Roma earlier in the season. The news broke before Mourinho was sacked from the Serie A club, so it could be an easy appointment for Newcastle if they pull the trigger on Howe.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mourinho would be interested in the manager's job at St James' Park. The respected reporter wouldn't necessarily expect Mourinho to return to the Premier League, but managing the Magpies could be tempting for the experienced coach.

