The FA are yet to open talks with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe about taking charge of the England national team as he would prove one of the more expensive hires, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

England reached a second consecutive UEFA Euro final this summer, but once again fell at the final hurdle as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain in Berlin. After the tournament concluded, Gareth Southgate resigned from his position after 102 games and eight years in charge of the team.

Under-21 boss Lee Carsley was appointed interim manager back in August, and has had a mixed start to life in the senior dugout. The Three Lions won both of their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September, but were beaten 2-1 by Greece earlier this week.

Howe Would Be An ‘Expensive’ Hire

The FA are yet to open talks with the Newcastle boss

Among the names heavily tipped to succeed Southgate on a permanent basis is Newcastle’s Howe. The 46-year-old has managed both Bournemouth and Burnley throughout his career, and has been in charge of the Magpies since the ownership takeover in 2021.

He guided Newcastle to a top four finish in his first full season in 22/23, and has long been regarded as the ideal replacement for Southgate given he is one of the best English managers currently in the game. However, according to GMS sources, the FA are reluctant to pay out significant compensation, so are yet to advance anything with Howe and other potential candidates who fall into that category.

Eddie Howe career stats for Newcastle United Stat: Matches 134 Wins 67 Draws 30 Losses 37

Howe is under contract at St James’ Park until at least 2027, and while GMS sources understand Newcastle would grant the FA permission to speak with and interview Howe, the club’s hierarchy have set compensation demands in excess of £5million. GMS also understands the manager himself would command a yearly salary greater than £5million, which places him among the most expensive potential hires.

That will come as good news for Newcastle fans, who will be hopeful of keeping the manager that guided them to Europe’s premier competition for the first time in 20 years. This season, the Magpies sit just outside the top five after seven games, but will hope to push up the table and return to European football.

Pickford Discusses Carsley’s England Prospects

The Everton goalkeeper is England’s no.1

Despite the mixed performances and results, current interim Carsley is still among the names under consideration by the FA. However, it was a dismal display from the team at Wembley on Thursday night as they were beaten by Greece, and the scoreline arguably flattered the Three Lions.

Vangelis Pavlidis opened the scoring in the second half before Jude Bellingham produced an equaliser shortly after. But, England ultimately suffered defeat as Pavlidis scored his second in stoppage time.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pickford gave a rather vague response when asked about Carsley’s prospects of taking on the job full time.

"I’m not the hierarchy. It’s never nice for a player or staff to get beat at Wembley. We want to win every game we play when we put this shirt on and we didn’t. "You’ve always got to learn. You’re never going to be perfect, even when you’re winning games. You can learn a lot from this. It’s about recovering well and getting ready for Sunday."

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 12/10/24).