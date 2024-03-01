Highlights Pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe as Newcastle United struggle in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle may be considering Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for Howe.

Despite backing from the club, Howe needs to deliver results and prove he is the right man for the job.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hasn't hit the heights expected of him this season with his squad and could come under increasing pressure if results don't turn in a positive direction, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the club are backing him at the moment.

Howe has done an impressive job at St James' Park if you take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The former Bournemouth manager guided the Magpies to the Champions League after taking over when the North East outfit were battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

However, this campaign has been far from successful for Newcastle. Howe's side were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing bottom of their group, while they found themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League before this weekend's round of fixtures. Howe will be desperate to turn things around at St James' Park, or the pressure could start to ramp up.

Howe needs to prove he's the right man for Newcastle

Despite Howe still sitting in the hot seat at Newcastle, reports have suggested that the Magpies are already looking around to try and find his replacement. A report from TEAMtalk has claimed that the Magpies will consider interviewing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim in the summer if they opt to make a change and relieve Howe of his duties.

Eddie Howe's Premier League record this season compared to Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record Eddie Howe Ruben Amorim Matches 26 22 Won 11 18 Drawn 4 2 Lost 11 2 Goals for 54 63 Goals against 45 22 Points-per-game 1.42 2.55 Statistics correct as of 01/03/2024

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Howe now has to prove that he is the right man for the job and start delivering silverware. The 46-year-old was brought in to provide some stability and give the side a platform to build on, but the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who completed a takeover at St James' Park in 2021, might be considering the possibility of finding a replacement to take the team to the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle have conceded 1.80 expected goals (xG) per game in the Premier League this season, with only Sheffield United (1.98) and Luton Town (2.03) conceding more.

Howe certainly has plenty of credit in the bank after what he achieved last season, but he will need to prove that it wasn't an anomaly if he wants to remain in the job.

Related Newcastle 'may look to' Tiago Pinto as Ashworth replacement Newcastle United could turn to former Roma director Tiago Pinto as a replacement for Dan Ashworth.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle backing Eddie Howe

Jacobs has suggested that as it stands, Newcastle are backing Howe to turn things around at St James' Park. However, if they are to replace him, they are likely to cast their net 'quite wide' in order to find a new manager. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"If they make a change, and again, it is just speculative and an if, I think that it is very likely, despite all this talk of big-name foreign candidates, that Newcastle would try if possible to get some Premier League experience, which is obviously exactly what they did with Eddie Howe. Now there is a debate that Howe was actually not the first choice and they wanted Emery and they looked at others before Howe but again, you know with Emery you had Premier League experience as well. So I would expect Newcastle to cast the net quite wide if they do choose to replace Eddie Howe. But I'm not getting any indication from Newcastle sources at this point that it's a Howe sacking imminent. I know it can be the sort of kiss of death when club sources, whether publicly or privately, back a manager. But at the moment Howe has got backing certainly from the Newcastle sources I'm speaking to."

Newcastle ready to pay release clause for new winger

Reports in Spain have suggested that Newcastle are willing to meet Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo's release clause in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also mentioned as sides who are considering a move for the young talent.

The 22-year-old has registered 10 goal contributions in 19 La Liga starts this season, and it's set to be a competitive race to secure his signature. Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron have been Howe's primary options on the wing this term, but the Magpies could be looking for further competition in this area of the pitch.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref