Gareth Southgate's emotional departure as England boss on Tuesday morning has already sent the rumour mill into overdrive with plenty of managers being linked with the now-vacant Three Lions role, including the likes of Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and under-21 boss Lee Carsley.

England suffered consecutive European Championship final defeats after thieir loss on Sunday evening, unable to banish the ghosts of the past as Spain downed them 2-1 in Berlin to heap more heartache onto a Three Lions side that dramatically progressed through the final stages of the tournament with three late, spectacular strikes. Emotions are still raw after the defeat, by Southgate's exit has fans speculating - but a report from HITC has suggested that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could be 'open' to the idea of becoming the next man to take the helm with the FA doing their 'due diligence' over a potential move.

Eddie Howe 'Open' to England Vacancy

The report suggests that Howe is 'open' to the idea of becoming the next England manager, despite his exceptional exploits as Newcastle boss over the past two-and-a-half-years.

The FA's chiefs have been doing their 'due diligence' over a potential new boss over the past few months, in the event that Southgate left following EURO 2024 - and with the former Middlesbrough boss departing after eight years in the job, that background work has now come to the fore with Three Lions fans desperate to know who the next manager will be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate took charge of 102 games for England, winning 61 and losing just 17.

Howe is described as a leading candidate for the role following his strong work at both Newcastle and Bournemouth, having dragged the Magpies to the Champions League from the depths of relegation woes alongside taking Bournemouth from League Two obscurity to the Premier League.

Newcastle are thought to be aware of the FA's interest but as things stands, there has been no concrete bid just yet, though it is yet to be seen whether they will entertain an approach for their manager given the success and improvement he has shown on the pitch in Tyneside throughout his tenure in the north east.

Southgate's Groundwork Should be Respected

The resigned boss has left England in a much better position

Howe is arguably the best English manager in the world at present in terms of current form and ability. Other English candidates currently managing in the Premier League are Sean Dyche and Gary O'Neil, whilst Graham Potter is still waiting for a job after turning Ajax down.

The Magpies boss would be a better tactician than Southgate having led Newcastle to elite European football, however the job that Southgate has done over the past eight years should not be undermined.

Gareth Southgate's England record - Major tournaments, 2018-2024 Tournament Stage exited at Eliminated by World Cup 2018 Semi-final Croatia EURO 2020 Final Italy World Cup 2022 Quarter-final France EURO 2024 Final Spain

Taking the England role after finishing bottom of their World Cup group and being dumped out of EURO 2016 by minnows Iceland, the state of English football was arguably in a bigger rut than ever and with two finals and a semi-final to boot, there is a real sense of optimism for the future - especially with young stars such as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer to select from.

Howe's attacking style of football alongside a consistent approach to squad selection could finally see England win a major tournament after 58 years of hurt, though the foundations that Southgate has laid cannot be underestimated.

