Highlights Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken out on the England job for the first time.

Howe is one of the firm favourites to replace Gareth Southgate.

The 46-year-old has insisted that he is happy at Newcastle for the time being.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken out for the first time about being one of the favourites to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. After two European finals and a World Cup semi-final in 2018, Southgate announced his decision to step down from his post following the heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has managed 611 matches and has a win rate of 42.39%.

Several names have been circulated concerning the vacancy, with the likes of Graham Potter and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp being tipped to take the hot seat. It is the 46-year-old Howe though, who remains the number one choice for many bookmakers, and the former Bournemouth head coach has now spoken about what could prize him away from his current role.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate at England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager potentially leaves his job after Euro 2024.

What Eddie Howe Has Said On England Job

The Newcastle manager spoke to the press in Germany

Speaking to members of the media whilst in Germany for the Magpies' pre-season training camp, Howe shared his love for being Newcastle's manager but explained what needed to happen for him to stay at the club. The Englishman stated:

"So, for me, being very, very proud to be Newcastle manager, this is all about Newcastle. It's not about England. So, as long as I am happy, feel supported, feel free to work in the way that I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle. I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters. I love where I am at in my career. There is no better place for me to be. That is how I feel."

He continued to say: "As long as I'm happy in the position that I'm in, as long as I feel supported by the football club and free to work in the way that I want to work, yes. For me, that's always been my key driver - my happiness and my ability to do my job. I absolutely want to stay, but it has to be right for me and the football club. There's absolutely no point in me saying I'm happy staying at Newcastle if the dynamic isn't right. I'm certainly not serving Newcastle well if I do that."

Howe's comments come after the Northerners welcomed Paul Mitchell as the sporting director and saw co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi depart.

What Howe Has Previously Said About England Job

The 46-year-old has spoken about taking the role in the past

As one of the country's most talented managers, it is not the first time that Howe has been linked with the Three Lions job. The ex-Burnley manager has previously stated that becoming England manager would be the 'ultimate job' and one that he would never say no to.

However, he then later contradicted himself when explaining why he wouldn't necessarily be interested in managing an international side: