Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak will be fit to play in Newcastle United’s clash at West Ham on Monday, having trained all week with the first-team squad.

There were concerns that the Sweden international could miss a string of upcoming games, including the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next week, after he limped off in Newcastle’s 2-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton on Sunday.

However, the Magpies boss has now given an encouraging update on the 25-year-old striker’s fitness, confirming he is fit to face West Ham at the London Stadium in three days, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

Isak was absent from Newcastle’s 2-0 league loss at Liverpool last week due to a groin injury but returned in time to face Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, the 25-year-old picked up another setback against the Seagulls and was withdrawn after 86 minutes of play at St James’ Park.

Isak is on track to have his career-best Premier League campaign, having netted 19 goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances.

The Sweden international ranks third in the division's top scorers this term, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Man City’s Erling Haaland.

He scored and assisted a goal when Newcastle hosted Liverpool in December and played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the league.

Newcastle will play in the Carabao Cup final without three of their starters, with Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman all set to be abent.

Gordon received a straight red in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend and will miss the next three games, while Hall and Botman both picked up injuries.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle Confident of Signing ‘Incredible’ Star, He Wants to Join Exclusive: Newcastle are confident of sealing a deal for James Trafford this summer, but it could mean Nick Pope leaves St James' Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.