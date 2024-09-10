Eddie Howe's time at Newcastle United appears to be at a crossroads at present, with reports suggesting boardroom unrest surrounding his job - and with England looking for a new manager after Gareth Southgate announced his exit from the club two months ago, Chris Sutton believes that all the Magpies boss has to do is cast his attention to the FA if he wants to become the Three Lions gaffer.

Howe has spoken about his disappointment with the summer transfer window, with Newcastle failing to land Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after weeks of talks, and with their biggest summer outlay being the signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea - who was already signing after an obligation-to-buy loan last season - there hasn't been too much investment in the playing squad this summer. That has seen him linked with the vacant England role and, as a result, Howe could be in the hat - with Sutton stating that the gaffer and Newcastle 'aren't in alignment' over his current role.

Sutton: Howe 'Stands Fair Chance' of England Job

The Newcastle boss will certainly be on the radar of FA chiefs

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton suggested that all Howe would have to do is notify FA chiefs that he would want the England job - especially with his tenure at Newcastle being precarious for the time being. He said:

"Yeah, but there are people out there who would feel that Eddie Howe is further on. "If he wants the job, if he gives the FA a wink that his time at Newcastle is coming to an end, things aren't right at this moment in time between Eddie and you know, it seems they're not in alignment. "I think Eddie Howe has made that pretty clear. If he gives the FA a nod and a wink, it looks like he'll stand a fair chance of getting the England job if he wants it."

Young, English and a suitable style of play makes him a top choice

Howe has been England's brightest club manager for a number of years, especially having taken Bournemouth from League Two all the way up to the Premier League alongside securing a top-half finish with the Cherries and, of course, giving Newcastle their first Champions League adventure in over 20 years after finishing fourth in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United, by season Season Games Wins Draws Losses League Position 2021-22 27 13 5 9 11th (19th when appointed) 2022-23 38 19 14 5 4th 2023-24 38 18 6 14 7th 2024-25 3 2 1 0 5th

Other candidates for the role have included Graham Potter - who achieved similar to what Howe did at Bournemouth, instead with Brighton - but his spell at Chelsea did not go to plan and after being sacked in April 2023, has still not taken up a managerial role in any capacity.

Howe's attractive style of football will be huge pull for England fans, too. Despite the strong results in tournaments that Southgate left after his eight-year tenure with a World Cup semi-final and consecutive European Championship finals, there was an overriding feeling that his football wasn't too easy on the eye.

If Howe can take a team full of talents including Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in his stride, then there is scope for superb attacking performances from the Three Lions to blossom under his guidance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Howe has taken charge of 129 games for Newcastle, winning 62 of those.

Howe is just 46 years of age - which is still incredibly young for a manager - and his experiences at St. James' Park will certainly have boosted his credentials in terms of being able to land the task of securing a first major trophy for England in what would be 60 years should they win the 2026 World Cup.

