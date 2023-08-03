Highlights Eddie Howe motivated his Newcastle side for their match against Manchester United by relaying comments from the United manager, Erik ten Hag, about Newcastle's style of play.

Newcastle's revenge was sweet as they defeated Man United 2-0, with a passionate home crowd behind them.

A new clip has shown the way in which Eddie Howe got his Newcastle side motivated to face Manchester United just over a month after their League Cup clash.

Newcastle came up short in the final and were beaten by goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners.

It was the Magpies' first cup final in over 20 years after beating Tranmere, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Southampton on the road to Wembley.

On the day, however, the more experienced side came out on top as Newcastle struggled to really threaten throughout the match.

Howe's side did have the opportunity for revenge in the league when the two sides met at St James' Park in April and the English boss found the perfect way to get his players up for the clash.

How did Eddie Howe prepare Newcastle for match against Man United?

A clip has been posted on Twitter ahead of the upcoming series on Amazon Prime called 'We Are Newcastle United' in August.

There will be four episodes of the show that give fans an insight into the dressing room of the club throughout the 2022/23 season.

The clip posted shows the build-up to their match against Man United with Howe claiming he believes: "Anger can be a positive emotion."

Discussing how he approaches motivating his players, the 45-year-old says: "There's no set way. I don't have a formula that I use as to what to say. It's emotion at the time, it's your gut instinct."

Players such as Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak can be seen preparing for the match as they listen on to their boss giving the following message: "My final message today, I'm going to do something that I rarely do. But I felt upon hearing the comments, I needed to relay it to you."

The comments in question came from Erik ten Hag, the Man United manager, after the two sides faced each other earlier in the campaign.

Howe relayed the comments made by ten Hag: "They have the lowest ball in play time in the league, and are quite successful at slowing the game down. It's an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to play against them. So it is up to us that we get the speed in the game, and we are also dependent on the refereeing as well."

He then went on to rile his players up by saying: "If they want a quick game, coming here, let's f***ing give it to them."

"Let's blow them away with our running, let's be intense in every action we do, let's make it a quick game. Let's go," was his signing off message.

The response of the players was applause as they were ready for battle.

How did the game go?

The Magpies were on the front foot from the very first whistle during the game with goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson bringing home the three points.

Returning the favour with a 2-0 win of their own, it is fair to say Howe and his team got their revenge in sensational fashion.

Man United could not live with their opponents on the day as the passionate home crowd cheered their side on to a dominant victory.

Fans will be excited to see what else is to come from the series once it is released.