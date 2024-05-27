Highlights Draymond Green intensifies podcast production plans after speaking candidly about his on-court rival Rudy Gobert.

Green and Gobert engage in a long-standing feud stemming from their history and past clashes on the court.

Former NBA player Eddie Johnson believes Green's recent comments on Gobert stem from jealousy, clouding his professionalism.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Golden State Warriors ' Play-In loss to the Sacramento Kings in April, Draymond Green perhaps had only one thing on his mind. Record as many podcast episodes as possible this summer. When he's not podcasting, he's offering his takes on live TV.

It hasn’t even been two months since the Warriors’ season ended. But Draymond Green is letting the world in on his views. Among his loudest takes has been on Green's chief on-court enemy Rudy Gobert .

When most sat quiet and listened to Green's harsh assessment of Gobert's game, retired NBA player Eddie Johnson didn't appear too pleased about it.

Years of Bad Blood

Green and Gobert go back a long way

On a Tuesday night In-Season Tournament game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors , it took mere seconds for an all-out brawl to break out. Green then put Gobert in a headlock after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a scuffle. Green was fined and suspended by the NBA for his actions.

Green and Gobert share a petty history. But Green didn't say after whether their past interactions played a role in his actions that night.

"Things can be interpreted how people want to interpret them. I'm not here to judge people's interpretations or try to change them. They are what they are. I know that for me, I am always going to be there for my teammates." -Draymond Green

This rivalry started way back in 2017 with the two all-time defenders battling it out for Defensive Player of the Year. Eventually, things became more personal between the two premier defenders, which directly led us to the events of the game in November. The actual fight was no surprise to anyone paying close attention to the NBA over the past half-decade.

Is Green 'Jealous' of Gobert's Success?

Rudy Gobert hasn't exactly had an inspiring performance in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks . While the Frenchman has shown his defensive brilliance in flashes, he has also been a liability for Minnesota in spots. Game 2 saw Luka Dončić sink the game-winning long-distance shot in Gobert's face to give the Mavs a 109-108 victory.

After the game, Doncic appeared on "Inside the NBA," where he playfully mocked Gobert. During the interview, Green was on the receiving end of "Draymond sucks!" chants. Green responded with a "Rudy sucks" rebuttal. This prompted Johnson to call Green to the mat for taking things too far on air.