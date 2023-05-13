Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has said he has been surprised by the level of performance George Russell has displayed.

Russell is in his second year with Mercedes and has had a fine time of things so far in the Silver Arrows.

Of course, he has not been able to challenge for victory as much as he would have liked since joining the team, with both the W13 and W14 off of the pace of the Red Bull cars up at the front over the last season and a bit, but he has still shown some very impressive signs at the wheel of the car, with him also winning his first Grand Prix last year in Brazil.

He beat Lewis Hamilton in the standings last season, too, and is driving well again this campaign as he and his team-mate wait for the upgrades to the Mercedes that they hope will propel them closer to Red Bull.

Speaking on his Formula For Success podcast, though, Jordan has conceded that he perhaps did not expect Russell to be driving so well when he joined the team:

“I got it wrong with George,” said the former Jordan F1 boss.

“I saw him in the Williams and I thought ‘are they really going to sign him?’ He absolutely blew me away, I never thought he would do what he’s doing and I never thought he would be beating Lewis.”

Fair play to Jordan for admitting he was wrong on this one, and Russell will be eager to keep showing that he is very much the real deal in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

Mercedes have believed in him for a long time and have seen him as the natural successor to Hamilton for a while, with the team now having the pair working together within the garage.

How long they remain team-mates is yet to be seen, of course, with Hamilton's contract up at the end of the season - though it is expected that Lewis will sign an extension before too long to keep him with the Silver Arrows for a little while longer yet.