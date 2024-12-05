Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough end to the 2024 Formula 1 season, with his 12-year association with Mercedes ending on a sour note after numerous under-par performances from the seven-time world champion.

The 39-year-old Hamilton will continue his storied career with Ferrari next season, having signed a deal to join the Scuderia back in February of this year. However, the Brit looks a shadow of the man who lifted six Drivers' Championships and eight Constructors' Championships with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton has increasingly become his own biggest critic in recent months, particularly when it comes to his results in qualifying. He cut a frustrated figure last weekend as he told members of the media that he was "definitely not fast anymore". That comment comes just weeks after he indicated that he wanted to leave Mercedes before the end of the season following a dissapointing showing at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Related Lewis Hamilton's Emotional Radio Message to Mercedes After Brazil GP After 353 starts, Hamilton may have driven in his last race for Mercedes...

Lewis Hamilton key career statistics (as of 05/12/24) First race 2007 Australian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (2008, 2014-15, 2017-20) Number of races 355 Number of wins 105 Number of pole positions 104 Career points 4850.5

As a driver who once dominated the sport, Hamilton's might well be having a tough time coming to terms with how far he has been off the pace this term when compared to his Mercedes teammate, George Russell. He’s been outqualified 18-5 over the course of the 2024 season by his colleague and only shown rare glimpses of the talent that will see him remembered as one of the greatest drivers ever to compete in the sport.

While there is always the chance that Hamilton's move to Ferrari will reinvigorate his career, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan can't see it happening - and has admitted that he would take drastic action if he were in Ferrari's shoes.

Close

Why Eddie Jordan Expects Lewis Hamillton to Struggle at Ferrari

He's even advised Hamilton's new team try to and 'find a way out' of the deal

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan cast doubt on whether Hamilton still possessed the self-belief to be successful at the highest level:

"If you don’t believe 100%, you’re f******! Do you understand that? Because belief, 99.9% means that there is that tiny, little, little thing in there knocking on your head that gives you the things that maybe, oh, I don’t really have that confidence. I don’t really have the ability.

"And at the moment what I heard from Lewis, I’m not fast enough anymore, they were the words, I think. Honestly, if I was Ferrari, I would say close the book, find the way out. That’s it."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Hamilton has finished on the podium just five times in 23 races so far this season.

While that might sound harsh from Jordan, he clearly has a great deal of respect for Hamilton, as proven by his heartfelt plea to the former champion to protect his legacy - even if it means abandoning his commitment to drive for Ferrari.

"I think also, if it’s a little message to you, Lewis, if you’re out there, always remember in life. You’ve got your music, you’ve got your fashion, you’ve got all sorts of other things. You are, in most people’s view, the greatest driver of all time. Please remember what I’m going to say to you. Always, always think about the best exit. And this is the time to take the money off the table. Go."

It remains to be seen if Hamilton's self-doubt will lead to a change in plans for next season. However, it's tough to imagine that Ferrari aren't at least slightly concerned about what they've heard from their new acquisition in recent weeks.